The 2023 NFL draft is still a couple of months away, but the public is already putting their money where their mouth is by heavily backing Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson to be the top pick.

Richardson To Be Top Pick In 2023 NFL Draft?

Anthony Richardson is considered to be one of the most exciting prospects in college football, with his dual-threat ability and athleticism on the field garnering a lot of attention. While his 2022 stats appear unimpressive, some NFL scouts and executives believe Richardson’s ceiling his among the highest in the class.

In 2022, he threw at a 53.8% completion rate for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions, as well as 654 rushing yards and 9 rushing touchdowns, earning him a QBR of 131.0.

According to MGM, most of the bets they have received for the number 1 pick in the draft on Friday are for Richardson. What’s more, he is attracting 23% of the bets, up from 13% on Monday, indicating that his stock is rising fast.

Richardson can still be backed at +650 with BetOnline to be the first player selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Betting on Anthony Richardson to be 1st Pick in NFL Draft at @BetMGM 13% of bets (4th most) – Monday 23% of bets (most) – Today Richardson has moved from +10000 to +700 to be 1st Pick. pic.twitter.com/YaCNzjzfh2 — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) February 24, 2023

Colts Rumored to be Interested in Richardson’s High Ceiling

It is believed that the Indianapolis Colts could be interested in Richardson, with rumors suggesting they may be looking to trade up from their current fourth pick to the first pick, currently held by the Chicago Bears, to secure him.

The reason for the hype around Richardson is clear: he has a high ceiling, with scouts praising his massive arm talent and ability to make plays both with his arm and his legs. At 6-foot-4 and 235 lbs, he also has the size that teams are looking for in a quarterback.

Of course, the draft is always unpredictable, and anything could happen between now and draft day. However, it’s clear that the public are reacting to these Anthony Richardson rumors, and many are already putting their money on him to go first.

It will be interesting to see how the market shapes up over the coming months, and who ends up going where in the draft. For now, all eyes are on Richardson, and it seems that he has the support of both the public and the scouts.