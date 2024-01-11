Anthony Richardson Vows to Play “Smarter,” Next Season

Anthony Richardson looked to be poised to have a breakout season as a rookie. That was before being sidelined with shoulder injury this year. Despite the Colts playing with a backup quarterback in Gardner Minshew most of the year, the team was a dropped fourth down pass away from winning the AFC South and sneaking into the playoffs. Anthony Richardson is already motivated for next year. He believes he could have gotten the team to the postseason if he was healthy.

“Oh yeah, for sure. No doubt,” Richardson said Thursday. “I believed that when I walked through the door, just looking at the pieces we have. … I’m going to compete every chance that I get, and we don’t want anything short of the playoffs. We want to exceed the playoffs and go to the Super Bowl — that’s the main (goal) — go get rings here and win championships. “I do believe if I did play, we go to the playoffs, but even when I didn’t play, we had opportunities to go to the playoffs. This team, despite me — just leave me out of it — this team is great. We have weapons, as you can see. Playoffs (are) right there in our hands, we just have to execute every play.”

The Colts have some hard decisions to make this offseason regarding some key players. However, Anthony Richardson certainly looks to be their future.

Indianapolis Colts Quarterback, Anthony Richardson, Aims to Play Smarter Next Year

Anthony Richardson’s Potential

Before he got hurt, Richardson was looking like a legitimate Rookie of the Year candidate. However, he also knows there is room for improvement.

“It’s been a great season for me,” Richardson said. “The injury definitely opened my eyes to the fact that I could be healthy for the team, everybody in this building, but it allowed me to slow my mind down a little bit, sit back and really learn the game a little bit, despite not playing a few games this year.

“Just sitting back and learning from Gardner, from coach Shane (Steichen), and just being in the building a lot. It definitely taught me a lot of things this year. So, I’d say it was a good rookie season for me.”

In the four games he played, Richardson logged three touchdowns to one interception, 577 yards, and a quarterback rating of 87.3. He has also shown flashes as a duel-threat quarterback as he rushed for four touchdowns this year.

The Current State of the Indianapolis Colts

The Colts, despite missing the postseason, are one of the most underrated squads in the league. They have one of the more underappreciated wide-outs in the league in Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor is still a quality running back. Not to mention, they had the 15th ranked offense. With a better defense, the Indianapolis Colts could have taken the AFC South given Jacksonville’s abysmal end of year. Next year, if the Colts can retain some key pieces, Anthony Richardson has a legitimate chance to lead Indianapolis back to the postseason. The key will be if he can remain healthy and make smart decisions with the football.