Anthony Stabile Picks Belmont Stakes 2022 | Belmont Picks Today

Anthony Stabile is one of the most known horse-betting handicappers in the world. Continue reading for all of his picks as well as some analysis about each horse. He gave everyone four options that he thinks can win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Let’s take a look at all of Anthony Stabile’s predictions, as well as where to locate the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse competing on Saturday at Belmont Park.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

Anthony Stabile Picks for Belmont Stakes 2022 | Anthony Stabile Belmont Stakes 2022 Picks and Predictions

Come check out the horses that Anthony Stabile believes can win the Belmont Stakes.

Nest was last seen at Churchill Downs in the Kentucky Oaks, where she finished second. Only three fillies have ever won this race, the most recent winner being Rags to Riches in 2007.

Mo Donegal (+250) at BetOnline

Mo Donegal has emerged as a favorite for the 2022 Belmont Stakes after finishing fifth in the Kentucky Derby. This three-year-old hasn’t raced since missing the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the US Triple Crown, and should be fresher than the others at Belmont Park.

It’s easy to see why Mo Donegal is the Belmont Stakes favorite, given that the Kentucky Derby is run over 1m2f and the Belmont Stakes is raced over 1m4f. His starting position is one thing that is holding some individuals back. Mo Donegal has a chance to win from his current position, but it will be more difficult now.

Did his owner make the right choice by resting him? It sure looks like a possibility.

We The People (+250) at BetOnline

Mo Donegal was previously the favorite to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes, but the post-position draw has changed that. Mo Donegal has dropped down the rankings at most horse racing betting sites after drawing post 6. We The People and him are now tied for first place in the Belmont Stakes. Trainers for We The People should be optimistic about what they can do this weekend.

We The People, who has already won a Major Graded event this season, is one of the main contenders for the 2022 Belmont Stakes. Three of his four starts have resulted in victories for this Rodolphe Brisset-trained colt, the most recent being the Peter Pan Stakes.

Barber Road (+1400) at BetOnline

Given that the Kentucky Derby was run over 1m2f, connections appear to have made the right decision by increasing the distance to 1m4f, particularly as this three-year-old has been kept fresh by missing the Preakness Stakes three weeks ago. His jockey, Joel Rosario, won the event twice with Sir Winston in 2014 and 2019.

He hasn’t yet raced at Belmont Park, but there’s no reason to think he won’t continue racing at an elite level. He has a fair possibility of upsetting others because the longer distance is likely to be the difference between him and others with somewhat better odds.