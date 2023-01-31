A few of the fastest-growing trends in sports gambling are specific types of prop bets, any-time touchdown scorer, and first touchdown scorer. There are a few reasons these props are growing, but one is the sheer excitement of a touchdown. Everyone wants to root for a touchdown, so why not pick whom you want to score it to make it all the more fun?

How do these touchdown-scoring props work?

Anytime touchdown scoring props are based on a player that scores a touchdown anytime in that specific game. The first scorer touchdown prop pertains to the entire game, not just that players’ team. The first player to score a touchdown in the game cashes the first touchdown scorer prop.

This is also an easy prop to understand and track. Due to the increased number of available sportsbooks, props have gotten wilder and crazier over the past few years. For newer or less experienced bettors, this can be intimidating or confusing. But a touchdown prop is relatively straightforward. You pick someone to score a touchdown and root for them to get in the endzone!

Parlaying a few any-time touchdown scoring props can lead to some big paydays. Of course, parlays are less probable to hit, but it makes the potential for a big payout all the more exciting.

Prop Popularity Continues To Grow

The popularity of anytime touchdown and first-scorer touchdown props is growing because they provide an exciting, easy-to-understand, and potentially profitable betting option for sports fans. With the continued growth of online sports betting, it is likely that touchdown props will continue to grow in popularity.