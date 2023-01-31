Featured Story

Anytime And First Touchdown Scoring Props For Super Bowl LVII Released

Colin Lynch
Highest Paid NFL Coaches 2022- Andy Reid
A few of the fastest-growing trends in sports gambling are specific types of prop bets, any-time touchdown scorer, and first touchdown scorer. There are a few reasons these props are growing, but one is the sheer excitement of a touchdown. Everyone wants to root for a touchdown, so why not pick whom you want to score it to make it all the more fun?

How do these touchdown-scoring props work?

Anytime touchdown scoring props are based on a player that scores a touchdown anytime in that specific game. The first scorer touchdown prop pertains to the entire game, not just that players’ team. The first player to score a touchdown in the game cashes the first touchdown scorer prop.

This is also an easy prop to understand and track. Due to the increased number of available sportsbooks, props have gotten wilder and crazier over the past few years. For newer or less experienced bettors, this can be intimidating or confusing. But a touchdown prop is relatively straightforward. You pick someone to score a touchdown and root for them to get in the endzone!

Parlaying a few any-time touchdown scoring props can lead to some big paydays. Of course, parlays are less probable to hit, but it makes the potential for a big payout all the more exciting.

Prop Popularity Continues To Grow

The popularity of anytime touchdown and first-scorer touchdown props is growing because they provide an exciting, easy-to-understand, and potentially profitable betting option for sports fans. With the continued growth of online sports betting, it is likely that touchdown props will continue to grow in popularity.

The following is a list of the odds to score the first touchdown in Super Bowl LVII and the odds list for the anytime touchdown scoring prop for Super Bowl LVII.  Miles Sanders, Jalen Hurts, and Travis Kelce are the only three that are not plus money odds in either category. The longest odds are for Patrick Mahomes to be the first touchdown scorer of the game at +2800.

Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl Scoring Props

Player Odds to Score First TD Odds to Score Any TD
Miles Sanders (PHI) +600 -110
Jalen Hurts (PHI) +650 -110
Travis Kelce (KC) +750 -115
Isiah Pacheco (KC) +850 +120
AJ Brown (PHI) +950 +110
Dallas Goedert (PHI) +1100 +145
Jerick McKinnon (KC) +1100 +175
DeVonta Smith (PHI) +1300 +165
Kadarius Toney (KC) +1700 +230
Marques Valdez-Scantling (KC) +1800 +245
JuJu Smith-Schuster (KC) +1800 +255
Boston Scott (PHI) +2500 +475
Kenneth Gainwell (PHI) +2500 +425
Patrick Mahomes (KC) +2800 +500
Featured Story NFL picks
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Colin Lynch

