The Associated Press has named its AP All-American Team ahead of the start of March Madness. Zach Edey and Brandon Miller highlighted the first-team selections while Jamie Jacquez Jr., Oscar Tshiebwe, and Drew Timme were among the notable second-team selections.

Check out the full list of AP All-Americans below.

AP All-American First Team

🏆 AP All-America, First Team: 🏀 Zach Edey

🏀 Trayce Jackson-Davis

🏀 Jalen Wilson

🏀 Marcus Sasser

🏀 Brandon Miller pic.twitter.com/HrfAi24Jma — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 14, 2023

Zach Edey of Purdue and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis were named to the AP All-American basketball team. It marked the third consecutive season that the Big Ten has had multiple first-team selections.

Rounding out the AP’s list were Alabama’s Brandon Miller, Marcus Sasser of Houston, and Jalen Wilson of Kansas.

Edey, who is expected to sweep the National Player of the Year Awards, is sixth in the nation in scoring (22.3) second in rebounding (12.8), and first in double-doubles (26).

AP All-American Second Team

🏆 AP All-America, Second Team: 🏀 Drew Timme

🏀 Azuolas Tubelis

🏀 Jalen Pickett

🏀 Jaime Jaquez Jr.

🏀 Oscar Tshiebwe pic.twitter.com/WIvmWRvqoK — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 14, 2023

UCLA’s Jamie Jaquez Jr., the Pac-12 player of the year, was the leading vote-getter on the second team. He led the Bruins to the #2 seed in the West Regional and a 29-5 record. Here he is in the 2022 tournament.

Joining Jaquez Jr. on the second team is last year’s national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky and Drew Timme of Gonzaga, a second-team pick for the third consecutive season.

Rounding out the AP’s second team are Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis and Penn State’s Jalen Pickett. Jaquez Jr., averaged 17.3 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per outing for the Bruins.

AP All-American Third Team

🏆 AP All-America, Third Team: 🏀 Markquis Nowell

🏀 Keyontae Johnson

🏀 Tyler Kolek

🏀 Kris Murray

🏀 Armando Bacot pic.twitter.com/tejm7KCZY3 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 14, 2023

Kansas State placed two players on the third team: Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson, their first All-Americans since Jacob Pullen was selected 12 years ago.

Also selected on the third team were Big East player of the year Tyler Kolek of Marquette, Iowa’s Kris Murray, and North Carolina’s Armando Bacot.

Honorable Mentions

Players who appear on more than one ballot are rewarded with honorable mention status.

That list includes Antoine Davis of Detroit Mercy, who averaged a national-high 28.2 points but fell three points shy of tying the all-time career scoring record of “Pistol” Pete Maravich.

Also earning recognition from the AP’s panel of voters were Memphis’ Kendric Davis, Xavier’s Souley Boum, and Miami’s Isaiah Wong. Jaquez Jr.’s UCLA teammate Tyger Campbell also received an honorable mention as did Marcus Carr of Texas, Kyle Filipowski of Duke, Mike Miles Jr. of TCU, and Adama Sanogo of Connecticut.

The Associated Press first began naming All-American teams in 1947. The panel is made up of 62 sportswriters and broadcasters from across the nation.