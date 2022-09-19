NCAAF

AP Poll Top 25 | How the Betting Favorites Differ from the Week 4 Rankings

David Evans
Sunday saw the release of the AP top 25 poll for week four and there were no real big shocks in this week’s rankings. For the first time this season, we take a look at how the AP poll differs from how the bookies at Bovada and BetOnline see it. Who are their betting favorites, and who do they believe is underrated or overrated?

The Rankings

Rank AP Poll Bovada BetOnline
1 Georgia (3-0) Georgia +180 Georgia +195
2 Alabama (3-0) Alabama +200 Alabama +210
3 Ohio State (3-0) Ohio State +300 Ohio State +350
4 Michigan (3-0) Clemson +1100 Clemson +1200
5 Clemson (3-0) USC +1200 USC +1200
6 Oklahoma (3-0) Michigan +2500 Michigan +2000
7 USC (3-0) Oklahoma +4000 Oklahoma +2500
8 Kentucky (3-0) Penn State +6000 Penn State +5000
9 Oklahoma State (3-0) Tennessee +6000 Tennessee +6000
10 Arkansas (3-0) Oklahoma State +10000 Utah +7500
11 Tennessee (3-0) Utah +10000 Kentucky +10000
12 North Carolina State (3-0) Washington +10000 Oklahoma State +10000
13 Utah (2-1) Texas +10000 Washington +10000
14 Penn State (3-0) Kentucky +12500 Texas +10000
15 Oregon (2-1) Oregon +12500 Texas A&M +10000
16 Mississippi (3-0) North Carolina State +15000 North Carolina State +15000
17 Baylor (2-1) Mississipi +15000 Mississipi +15000
18 Washington (3-0) Texas A&M +15000 Florida +15000
19 BYU (2-1) LSU +15000 Florida State +15000
20 Florida (2-1) Florida +20000 Oregon State +15000
21 Wake Forest (3-0) Wake Forest +20000 Wake Forest +20000
22 Texas (2-1) North Carolina +20000 North Carolina +20000
23 Texas A&M (2-1) Washington State +20000 Washington State +20000
24 Pittsburgh (2-1) Minnesota +20000 Minnesota +20000
25 Miami (FL) (2-1) Iowa State +20000 Iowa State +20000

Arkansas Overrated?

The first thing that stands out is that all three are in agreement about the top three. That should not surprise anyone as even coming into the season these were three most likely winners of and betting favorites for the national championship, and nothing has happened to change that so far.

After that, things get a little more complex. The oddsmakers favor Clemson and USC over the AP poll voters’ choices of Michigan and Oklahoma. Both Bovada and BetOnline had Penn State and Tennessee at eight and nine whereas the AP poll ranks them a little lower at 14 and 11 respectively. This to us means that Penn State are possibly a little underrated by pollsters at the moment.

The general consensus among the oddsmakers is that Kentucky is currently overrated. They currently rank eighth in this week’s top 25 poll, but Bovada make them 14th favorites and BetOnline their 11th favorites for the championship.

However, the biggest discrepancy between the two comes with Arkansas. This week’s tenth ranked team doesn’t make the top 25 in either oddsmakers’ rankings. This could come down to the fact that they play Alabama in a couple of weeks and would likely meet Georgia in the SEC championship game if they get there. That’s a tough road to a national championship. If you fancy betting on them, they can be backed at +25000 with either firm.

Texas Teams Underrated

Texas appear to be another underrated team. At 22nd in the AP poll, the Longhorns may feel they should be ranked a bit higher as Bovada and BetOnline once again agree to a degree and rank them 13th and 14th respectively. It’s a similar story for another Texas team, the Aggies, along with non-Texas team, the Washington Huskies. Both bookmakers agree they both have a better chance of winning the national championship than their current ranking suggests. However, there is no room in the top 25 of the oddsmakers for another Texas team, Baylor.

AP Poll Top 25 | How the Betting Favorites Differ from the Week 4 Rankings

ACC Disagreement

There appears to be more disagreement between our pollsters and our oddsmakers as far as the ACC goes. The oddsmakers believing that North Carolina (Bovada & BetOnline #22) and even Florida State (BetOnline #19) should be in ahead of Miami (AP poll #25) and Pittsburgh (AP poll #24). Other potentially underrated teams include LSU (Bovada #19), Washington State, Minnesota and Iowa State.

It will be interesting to see who knows more as the season progresses. Where’s your money?

NCAAF News
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

