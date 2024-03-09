ARCA Menards Series

ARCA Menards Series Fans Watch Lightning Strike As William Sawalich Claims Redemption, Shortened General Tire 150 At Phoenix Raceway

Jeff Hawkins
NASCAR: ARCA West Series-Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100

Lightning struck at the start and end of Friday night’s ARCA Menards Series event at Phoenix Raceway.

The initial strike occurred on the first lap of the General Tire 150. Moments after the green flag waved at the 1-mile track, three machines collided, involving Cody Kiemele, a stock-car racing rookie and high school junior who is committed to play baseball at Arizona State, Michael Maples and 14-year-old Danica Dart, a third-generation racer.

The second strike caused the cancellation of ARCA’s only coordinated event with the circuit’s West series prospects.

X (Twitter) users responded to William Sawalich getting credit for the victory – and personal redemption – after bad weather broke out in the desert Friday night …

Right place, right time …

Sawalich discussed his victory ride from the pole, redeeming himself from last March when a late spin out prevented him from claiming his series debut …

Despite ending sooner than expected, Friday proved to be a long day for the ARCA teams. It started with practice laps and was followed by a qualifying session and the shortened main event …

On International Women’s Day, Isabella Robusto made her much-anticipated debut. The rookie racer was slated to run the event last year, but sustained a concussion at Hickory (N.C) Motor Speedway which sidelined her for eight months. After running in the top five for much of the race, he placed P6 …

Earlier Friday, Sawalich claimed the pole position with a hot qualifying lap of 131.791 mph …

Under clear skies – at the start – the green flag ignited the first of three weekend races at the low-banked tri-oval track …

Kiemele may be a year-plus from starting his college baseball career as a left-handed pitcher, but his outing was short Friday after sustaining damage in a three-car, Lap 1 accident …

David Smith, whose accident with Jake Bollman (88) brought out the second caution Friday …

Rookie Gio Ruggiero, who placed second, posted his first circuit lap led and continued to challenge Sawalich and fend off former series champion Grant Enfinger, who finished P3. At one point in race, Enfinger was the lone non-teenager in the top seven …

Halftime …

A Turn 4 spin by Issac Johnson spun out along Turn 4, bringing out the fifth caution …

Then came desert lightning, bringing about an early end …

Kudos, Sawalich …

Robusto rehashed her debut on a celebrated day for women …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
