Lightning struck at the start and end of Friday night’s ARCA Menards Series event at Phoenix Raceway.

The initial strike occurred on the first lap of the General Tire 150. Moments after the green flag waved at the 1-mile track, three machines collided, involving Cody Kiemele, a stock-car racing rookie and high school junior who is committed to play baseball at Arizona State, Michael Maples and 14-year-old Danica Dart, a third-generation racer.

The second strike caused the cancellation of ARCA’s only coordinated event with the circuit’s West series prospects.

X (Twitter) users responded to William Sawalich getting credit for the victory – and personal redemption – after bad weather broke out in the desert Friday night …

Race Update: Tonight’s #GeneralTire150 has been declared complete due to weather. pic.twitter.com/otHwMKNoN8 — Phoenix Raceway (@phoenixraceway) March 9, 2024

Right place, right time …

BREAKING: Due to poor weather conditions, the race has been called. @WilliamSawalich led before the caution to capture tonight's win at @phoenixraceway. pic.twitter.com/HNYiEsNoTp — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) March 9, 2024

Sawalich discussed his victory ride from the pole, redeeming himself from last March when a late spin out prevented him from claiming his series debut …

Hear from @WilliamSawalich after tonight's victory at @phoenixraceway, his 5th career ARCA win! pic.twitter.com/CLcqCiPIeW — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) March 9, 2024

Despite ending sooner than expected, Friday proved to be a long day for the ARCA teams. It started with practice laps and was followed by a qualifying session and the shortened main event …

Live from PHX for practice!

⏱️ Follow along: https://t.co/bu6TM2gUuE pic.twitter.com/AgEVwUzobi — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) March 8, 2024

On International Women’s Day, Isabella Robusto made her much-anticipated debut. The rookie racer was slated to run the event last year, but sustained a concussion at Hickory (N.C) Motor Speedway which sidelined her for eight months. After running in the top five for much of the race, he placed P6 …

At 19, @IsabellaRobusto will be making her ARCA debut this weekend with @VenturiniMotor at @phoenixraceway! The rising star has already made a splash in 2024 with four top fives in seven starts during the #WSOA at @newsmyrnaspdwy earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/4W654P2GTS — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) March 6, 2024

Earlier Friday, Sawalich claimed the pole position with a hot qualifying lap of 131.791 mph …

Under clear skies – at the start – the green flag ignited the first of three weekend races at the low-banked tri-oval track …

Kiemele may be a year-plus from starting his college baseball career as a left-handed pitcher, but his outing was short Friday after sustaining damage in a three-car, Lap 1 accident …

👀 Shortly after the green flag, the first caution is out. 📺 Live on @FS1 | @phoenixraceway pic.twitter.com/400OBXdQNR — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) March 9, 2024

David Smith, whose accident with Jake Bollman (88) brought out the second caution Friday …

The second caution of the night is out. Jake Bollman, driver of the No. 88 and David Smith, driver of the No. 05 were involved.@FS1 | @phoenixraceway pic.twitter.com/FmMF2TA2m0 — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) March 9, 2024

Rookie Gio Ruggiero, who placed second, posted his first circuit lap led and continued to challenge Sawalich and fend off former series champion Grant Enfinger, who finished P3. At one point in race, Enfinger was the lone non-teenager in the top seven …

Halftime …

A Turn 4 spin by Issac Johnson spun out along Turn 4, bringing out the fifth caution …

🟡 The fifth caution is out as Issac Johnson, driver of the No. 34, spins in turn 4.@phoenixraceway | @FS1 pic.twitter.com/vox6pSZV5v — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) March 9, 2024

Then came desert lightning, bringing about an early end …

🔴 Red flag is out for lightning in the area. @phoenixraceway | @FS1 pic.twitter.com/I5xSBGspns — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) March 9, 2024

Kudos, Sawalich …

Robusto rehashed her debut on a celebrated day for women …

A very impressive run in her ARCA debut!@IsabellaRobusto ran top five for most of the race and finished 6th at @phoenixraceway. pic.twitter.com/ZNTslXKhqD — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) March 9, 2024