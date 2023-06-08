Arcangelo enters the Belmont stakes at +850 odds and a few wins to his name

Jon Ebbert made a shrewd purchase at the 2021 Keeneland September yearling sale when he acquired Arcangelo for $35,000. While this may seem significant at first glance, it was considerably lower than that auction’s median and average prices. The median price for the yearlings was $65,000, while the average price stood at $132,045. The top-priced yearling went for an impressive $1.7 million.

Arcangelo Odds To Win The 2023 Belmont Stakes Stakes

Arcangelo enters the 2023 Belmont Stakes at +850 odds, which actually seems pretty favorable. Arcangelo possesses several attributes that make him a compelling contender for the Belmont Stakes. One of his notable accomplishments is his victory on the main track at Belmont Park in the Peter Pan Stakes, a race that has produced three Belmont Stakes winners since 2010. This historical connection adds to his credentials as a potential contender in the prestigious race.

There is no doubt that Arcangelo is a horse on the rise, with a limited number of starts under his belt. This suggests that there is room for further improvement, and he may be capable of taking a step forward in his performance.

His recent back-to-back wins have been particularly impressive, with notable speed displays in the closing stages. Notably, he recorded a swift final eighth of a mile in the Peter Pan Stakes, clocking in rapidly at 12.12. This strong finish demonstrates his ability to unleash a burst of speed when it matters most.

Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play Forte +220 Angel of Empire +350 Tapit Trice +400 National Treasure +600 Arcangelo +850 Hit Show +1000 Red Route One +2000 Tapit Shoes +2500 Il Miracolo +5000

Arcangelo Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Javier Castellano, a renowned Hall of Fame jockey, will be aboard Arcangelo for the Belmont Stakes. Castellano’s expertise and notable achievements in the world of horse racing make him an exceptional choice. Having previously guided Mage to victory in the Kentucky Derby, he showcases his skill and understanding of the sport. With four Eclipse Awards as the outstanding jockey in North America and victories in the Preakness Stakes with Bernardini in 2006 and Cloud Computing in 2017, Castellano has established himself as a top jockey. A win in the Belmont Stakes would mark a significant milestone in Castellano’s career, completing a remarkable sweep of the U.S. Triple Crown races.

Horse Arcangelo Post Position 3 Odds +850 Jockey Javier Castellano Trainer Jena Antonucci Owner(s) Blue Rose Farm Breeder Don Alberto Corporation Pedigree Arrogate – -Modeling, by Tapit Auction Price $35,000

Arcangelo Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Arcangelo showcased his talent by achieving a career-best Equibase Speed Figure of 97 in the Peter Pan Stakes, matching the rating he obtained during his maiden victory in March. However, to position himself as a strong contender for the Belmont Stakes, he would need to elevate his speed figure by approximately 10 to 15 points.

On the other hand, Arcangelo’s Beyer Speed Figure of 97 offers a more encouraging perspective, as it aligns closely with the top performers in his division. Comparatively, Mage earned a 105 Beyer Speed Figure for his triumph in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve on May 6, while National Treasure secured a rating of 98 for his Preakness Stakes victory on May 20. While National Treasure will participate in the Belmont Stakes, Mage will take a break to prepare for a summer campaign.

Career Record 4(2-1-0) Career Earnings $167,400 Earnings Per Start $41,850 Running Style Stalker/Closer Equibase Speed Figure 97

Arcangelo Horse Pedigree

Arcangelo, whose name translates to “Archangel” in Italian, is a progeny from the second of only three breeding seasons for Arrogate, the illustrious champion 3-year-old male of 2016. Arrogate gained fame for his remarkable series of victories, including triumphs in the 2016 Travers Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Classic and the 2017 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes and Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates. Unfortunately, Arrogate passed away at the age of 7 due to a neurological illness.

Arrogate’s legacy lives on through his progeny, and Arcangelo is one of his notable descendants. Among Arrogate’s successful offspring are Secret Oath, the 2022 Longines Kentucky Oaks winner, and Grade 1 winners Cave Rock, And Tell Me Nolies, and Fun to Dream. These accomplished runners exemplify the talent and potential inherited from their exceptional sire.

Arrogate (USA) 2013 Unbridled’s Song (USA) 1993 Unbridled (USA) 1987 Fappiano (USA) 1977 Gana Facil (USA) 1981 Trolley Song (USA) 1983 Caro (IRL) 1967 Lucky Spell (USA) 1971 Bubbler (USA) 2006 Distorted Humor (USA) 1993 Forty Niner (USA) 1985 Danzig’s Beauty (USA) 1987 Grechelle (USA) 1995 Deputy Minister (CAN) 1979 Meadow Star (USA) 1988 Modeling (USA) 2012 Tapit (USA) 2001 Pulpit (USA) 1994 A. P. Indy (USA) 1989 Preach (USA) 1989 Tap Your Heels (USA) 1996 Unbridled (USA) 1987 Ruby Slippers (USA) 1982 Teeming (USA) 2001 Storm Cat (USA) 1983 Storm Bird (CAN) 1978 Terlingua (USA) 1976 Better Than Honour (USA) 1996 Deputy Minister (CAN) 1979 Blush With Pride (USA) 1979

Arcangelo’s Past Performances and Results

Arcangelo’s journey began with a second-place finish in his debut race on a sloppy track in December. He then ran fourth at Gulfstream in January, covering a mile on a fast main track. Despite being beaten by 2 ¾ lengths in both races, these early experiences provided valuable lessons for the young colt.

It was on March 18 at Gulfstream that Arcangelo truly showed his potential. Employing a stalking trip, he moved near the eighth pole, taking control of the race and pulling away to win by an impressive 3 ½ lengths. Notably, he displayed exceptional speed in the final quarter-mile and final eighth of a mile, clocking at approximately:12.10.

Buoyed by this convincing victory, Arcangelo’s connections decided to test him against tougher competition in the Peter Pan Stakes. The three-year-old colt rose to the challenge and delivered a gutsy performance over the 1 1/8-mile distance, securing a well-deserved win.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Speed Figure Belmont Park 5/13/2023 6 Peter Pan Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 1 97 Gulfstream Park 3/18/2023 3 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 97 Gulfstream Park 1/14/2023 8 Maiden Special Weight N/A 4 80 Gulfstream Park 12/17/2022 8 Maiden Special Weight N/A 2 73