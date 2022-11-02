The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 and sit atop the NFC North standings heading into Week 8.

The Vikings are rolling, winning five straight games, all by eight points or fewer.

Suddenly, Minnesota is the clear favorite to win the division with Green Bay and Chicago each having a record of 3-5 and Detroit is 1-6.

The best NFL betting sites list the Vikings with -1600 odds to win the NFC North.

Below, we will discuss how Minnesota is having a quietly good season and whether or not they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Minnesota Vikings Quietly Having A Good Season

Has there been a team that has flown under the radar this season more than the Vikings?

Everybody is talking about the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles, the 6-1 Buffalo Bills, the 5-2 Kansas City Chiefs, the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys, and so on.

While they are not getting a ton of recognition, the Vikings are having a very good season.

Minnesota ranks ninth in points per game, 11th in passing yards per game, and eighth in rushing yards allowed per game.

Despite the fast start, things haven’t quite been perfect for the Vikings.

The Vikings sit outside the top 12 in rushing yards per game and points allowed per game, and they rank 29th in passing yards allowed per game.

However, Minnesota’s defense has gotten to the quarterback and they are creating turnovers.

The Vikings are tied for fifth in sacks per game and tied for fourth in total takeaways.

Justin Jefferson is third in the league in receiving yards and fifth in receptions but he has just two receiving TDs on the season.

However, Jefferson ranks seventh in RedZone targets, which means he will hauling in touchdowns very soon.

Dalvin Cook is also heating up. He has scored one TD or more in three straight and four of the last five games.

Are The Minnesota Vikings Legitimate Super Bowl Contenders?

The best offshore sports betting sites give the Vikings the sixth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. At +1600, the Vikings tied with the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFC is a weak conference this season and the Vikings can easily finish first or second in the NFC and get two home games in the playoffs and a possible bye.

The team that most stands in their way is the Philadelphia Eagles.

It will be very difficult for Minnesota to go into Philly in the playoffs and win with Kirk Cousins under center.

For Minnesota to make the Super Bowl, they will need to surpass the undefeated Eagles and finish first in the NFC.

The Vikings will almost certainly make the playoffs and win the NFC North, barring a massive collapse.

Kirk Cousins and possibly having to play in Philadelphia will be their biggest obstacle to getting to the Super Bowl.

While not many people have been discussing the Vikings, they are true contenders to make the Super Bowl coming out of the NFC.