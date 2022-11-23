The San Francisco 49ers currently sit 6-4 and atop the NFC West.

They are third in the NFC, trailing the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.

The 49ers are on a three-game winning streak.

They take on the New Orleans Saints at home in week 12. San Francisco is the heavy favorite to win the game and extend their win streak to four games.

The addition of Christian McCaffrey has helped the offense tremendously.

In four games with the 49ers, McCaffrey has 209 rushing yards, two rushing TDs, 21 receptions, 185 receiving yards, and one receiving TD. In the first of four games with the 49ers, McCaffrey only played in 28% of the snaps. He has been very impressive since joining the team.

Below, we will discuss if the San Francisco 49ers are the most complete team in the NFC and if the 49ers can win the Lombardi Trophy.

Are The San Francisco 49ers The Most Complete Team In The NFC?

The 49ers have a very stacked all-around team.

The defense has been lights out. They rank fourth in points allowed per game, 11th in passing yards allowed per game, and first in rushing yards allowed per game.

The 49ers have allowed 19 points or less in eight out of their 10 games this season.

San Francisco also ranks tied for fourth in team sacks and tied for fifth in interceptions.

Nick Bosa is second in the league in sacks, with 10.5 sacks on the season. BetOnline gives Bosa the second-best odds (+500) to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

The offense has been good for the 49ers as well.

They rank 11th in points per game, eighth in passing yards per game, and 12th in rushing yards per game.

Jimmy Garoppolo is surrounded by talent and he is having himself a good season. Garoppolo has completed 67% of his passes and has a 15:4 TD/INT ratio.

In six games with Carolina and four games with the 49ers, McCaffrey has a total of 602 rushing yards, four rushing TDs, and 54 receptions. This leads the 49ers in all three categories.

Deebo Samuel has 41 receptions, 468 receiving yards, two receiving TDs, 202 rushing yards, and two rushing TDs in nine games.

Brandon Aiyuk has 46 receptions and he leads the 49ers with 587 receiving yards and six receiving TDs.

George Kittle has 33 receptions, 424 receiving yards, and four receiving TDs.

The 49ers have a complete team.

Only two other teams in the NFC have as good of a complete team as San Francisco does. The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Dallas all rank in the top 12 of the league in points allowed per game, passing yards allowed per game, points per game, and rushing yards per game.

However, Philadelphia ranks 19th and Dallas ranks 26th in rushing yards allowed per game. Dallas also ranks 22nd in passing yards per game.

The Minnesota Vikings are second in the NFC. However, their defense ranks 19th in points allowed per game, 31st in passing yards allowed per game, and 18th in rushing yards allowed per game.

The run game has not been very good for the Vikings. They rank 24th in rushing yards per game.

Despite sitting third in the NFC with a 6-4 record, the San Francisco 49ers are the most complete team in the conference.

Can San Francisco Win The Super Bowl?

According to the top online sportsbooks, San Francisco has the fourth-best odds (+600) to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

San Francisco has the best all-around team in the NFC.

They also have experience on their side.

San Francisco has made it deep in the playoffs in two of the last three years. They lost in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs three years ago and lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game last year.

Minnesota’s defense and Kirk Cousins can not be trusted in the playoffs.

Dallas has a history of choking and coming up short in the playoffs.

Philadelphia has a very good all-around team but we have yet to see if Jalen Hurts can win a playoff game.

San Francisco has the talent and experience to make it to the Super Bowl out of the NFC and to win the Super Bowl.