The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL with a 7-0 record through eight weeks.

On the other hand, the Super Bowl-favorite Buffalo Bills sit atop the AFC with a 6-1 record.

The two teams are the top teams in each conference, the Bills (+240) and Eagles (+500) are also the top two favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Below, we will break down each of their seasons thus far and whether the NFL destined for a Philadelphia Eagles vs Buffalo Bills Super Bowl.

Eagles’ Super Bowl Odds Move To +500

With a 7-0 record through eight weeks, Philly is the only team in the NFL that has not lost yet this season.

While their schedule has not been the most difficult, the Eagles have victories over the Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys (Dak was out), and Arizona Cardinals.

The Eagles are second in the league in net points.

Philadelphia’s defense ranks fourth in points allowed per game, passing yards allowed per game, and 15th in rushing yards allowed per game.

The offense has been excellent for the Eagles. They rank third in points per game, 10th in passing yards per game, and sixth in rushing yards per game.

Jalen Hurts has skyrocketed up the race for NFL MVP.

The best US sports betting sites have Hurts as the second favorite to win the MVP.

Hurts has 10 passing TDs and six rushing TDs on the year. His ball security has also been excellent, as he has thrown just two interceptions and has not lost a fumble in seven games.

The arrival of No. 1 wide receiver AJ Brown has proven to be a huge help to Hurts and the Philadelphia offense. He ranks sixth in the league in receiving yards and is tied for third in receiving TDs.

All in all, Philadelphia has an excellent all-around team.

Bills Still Super Bowl Favorites After Week 8 Win

After beating the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo is first in the AFC with a 6-1 record.

The Bills have had a more difficult schedule and therefore more impressive victories than the Eagles.

Buffalo has defeated the following teams.

The only loss on the season was against Miami in Miami but they were a spike of the ball away from being able to kick a game-winning field goal.

The Bills are first in the league in net points.

Buffalo’s defense ranks first in points allowed per game, 10th in passing yards allowed per game, and fourth in rushing yards allowed per game.

The offense has been lights out for the Bills. They rank second in points per game, first in passing yards per game, and 14th in rushing yards per game.

Josh Allen was the odds-on favorite to win the MVP before the season started and he remains the favorite.

Allen ranks second in the league in passing yards and passing TDs. He also has five rushing TDs to go along with 19 passing TDs on the season.

Are We Destined For A Philadelphia Eagles Vs Buffalo Bills Super Bowl?

The Eagles and Bills have been the top two teams in either conference.

The NFC has been the weaker conference this season, which should give the Eagles an easier path to the Super Bowl.

At this point, preseason contenders like Green Bay and Tampa Bay do not look like they can threaten the Eagles. Minnesota, with Kirk Cousins under center, will be a huge question mark in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Seattle has had an impressive season, but they are not nearly as talented as the Eagles.

On the other hand, the Bills seem to be the far and away best all-around team in the AFC.

The Chiefs would be the only team that can spoil what seems to be a likely Eagles-Bills Super Bowl.

Kansas City has knocked out Buffalo in the playoffs two years in a row, thanks in large part to the duo of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

However, Buffalo defeated them already this season in Kansas City. This means if they were to meet up again in the playoffs, it will in all likelihood be in Buffalo. That should give the Bills the advantage come playoff time.

The Eagles are the best team in the NFC and Buffalo has proven itself as the best team in the AFC by beating the No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4 seeds in the current playoff standings.

With no real threats in either conference, it appears that we are destined for an Eagles-Bills Super Bowl.