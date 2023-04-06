NFL News and Rumors

Arizona Cardinals And Carolina Panthers Are Revealing New 2023 Uniforms In April

Wendi Oliveros
Arizona Cardinals v Carolina Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers are both expected to release newer versions of their uniforms before the NFL Draft in late April.

There have not been sneak peeks of either uniform so we only know a little about what to expect.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have worn the same uniform for 18 years.

Red and white have always been the team’s core colors; however, there is an indication that there could be black in the new uniform because the helmet is reportedly going from white to black.

The Cardinals wore a black helmet as part of their color rush uniform in 2022, and it was wildly popular among players and fans.

It featured the traditional Cardinal logo but against the black backdrop, it looked completely different.

It is not clear if that is the exact helmet design that will be used going forward in 2023.

Arizona’s color rush look strongly resembled the Atlanta Falcons’ regular uniforms.

Could the Cardinals abandon the trademark red of its cardinal bird mascot in favor of black?

We will find out soon enough.

The redesigned Cardinals jersey will be on display early in the NFL Draft because the team has the third overall pick.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are redesigning their uniforms.

Their uniforms have been largely unchanged since the team entered the NFL in 1995.

This is not expected to be a major overhaul.

Nike reportedly has a better color match for the Panthers’ “process blue” so that could be a subtle change.

The logo and silver elements are not expected to change.

What’s old is new, and the new blue may be more indicative of the original process blue the Panthers wore beginning in 2002.

Another anticipated change is that the stripes will no longer wrap around the arms.

This is not as much of a design change as a functional change.

It is “part of [a] change made by Nike to accommodate new technology related to increased mobility.”

All eyes will be on the Carolina Panthers when they make the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The new jersey will be on display for the world to see as the newest first-overall draft pick holds it in front of himself for photographs that will be synonymous with him for the rest of his life.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
