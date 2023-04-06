The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers are both expected to release newer versions of their uniforms before the NFL Draft in late April.

There have not been sneak peeks of either uniform so we only know a little about what to expect.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have worn the same uniform for 18 years.

BREAKING: The Arizona #Cardinals will have new uniforms this season, per @Kyle_Odegard. The official unveiling is expected to be in the lead-up to the draft, which begins on April 27. We can all breathe a sigh of relief. pic.twitter.com/PUzY2ClpQd — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 5, 2023

Red and white have always been the team’s core colors; however, there is an indication that there could be black in the new uniform because the helmet is reportedly going from white to black.

The Cardinals wore a black helmet as part of their color rush uniform in 2022, and it was wildly popular among players and fans.

It featured the traditional Cardinal logo but against the black backdrop, it looked completely different.

Arizona Cardinals new black alternate helmets!🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/3gEDFE7244 — The King Of New York (@NYsportstalkRQ) July 24, 2022

It is not clear if that is the exact helmet design that will be used going forward in 2023.

Arizona’s color rush look strongly resembled the Atlanta Falcons’ regular uniforms.

The Atlanta Falcons, sorry the Arizona Cardinals are wearing their alternate helmet this week. pic.twitter.com/WitlmkCT0z — FB_Helmet_Guy (@FB_Helmet_Guy) October 6, 2022

Could the Cardinals abandon the trademark red of its cardinal bird mascot in favor of black?

We will find out soon enough.

The redesigned Cardinals jersey will be on display early in the NFL Draft because the team has the third overall pick.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are redesigning their uniforms.

Their uniforms have been largely unchanged since the team entered the NFL in 1995.

This is not expected to be a major overhaul.

The #Panthers are getting new uniforms. Here’s what we know, per the team: 🏈 This is not a redesign, but a color correction. Nike now has a better color match for “process blue” than was first available in 2012

🏈The silver stays

🏈The logo won’t change @wsoctv — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) April 5, 2023

Nike reportedly has a better color match for the Panthers’ “process blue” so that could be a subtle change.

The logo and silver elements are not expected to change.

What’s old is new, and the new blue may be more indicative of the original process blue the Panthers wore beginning in 2002.

According to the team, the Panthers will make a color correction to their shade of blue as part of the new uniform update (via @sportslogosnet) Here's a comparison of Carolina's original blue jersey vs last season's blue jersey@Panthers | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/KUwdAGfWTA — Panthers Uniform Tracker (@PanthersUnis) April 6, 2023

Another anticipated change is that the stripes will no longer wrap around the arms.

This is not as much of a design change as a functional change.

It is “part of [a] change made by Nike to accommodate new technology related to increased mobility.”

All eyes will be on the Carolina Panthers when they make the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The new jersey will be on display for the world to see as the newest first-overall draft pick holds it in front of himself for photographs that will be synonymous with him for the rest of his life.

