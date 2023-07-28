Budda Baker made headlines earlier this year when he demanded a trade. However, it seems as if he and the Arizona Cardinals have reached a compromise. The Cardinals are giving the star safety a pay raise worth $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives for this coming season. He is also getting a raise in the 2024 campaign. Regardless, Baker still may not be able to turn around Arizona’s grim fortunes. This very well could be a desperation play on the Cardinals’ part to retain one of their few key players remaining on the roster.

Cardinals Give Budda Baker Pay Raise Over Next Two Years

Budda Baker’s Impact for the Cardinals

Baker has solidified himself as one of the best safeties in the league. Last year, he tallied two interceptions, one forced fumble, seven passes defended, and 111 combined tackles. Not to mention, the free safety made his fifth Pro Bowl team of his career. For his career, the two-time All-Pro safety has logged 34 passes defended, seven interceptions, and 650 combined tackles.

Baker’s presence in the secondary is heavily necessary for a defense that ranked as arguably the worst in the league last year. Without him, who knows how much worse Arizona’s defense would have been last season. However, the Cardinals are most likely in for a rough season again even with Budda Baker coming back with a renewed contract.

Arizona Still in for a Rough Season

Many are projecting the Cardinals to finish with the worst record in the NFL for a reason. Kyler Murray is still rehabbing from a torn ACL and has also shown flaws when he is on the field. Not to mention, the organization is a little financially handicapped with his massive contract. The team does not possess many weapons anymore, especially with DeAndre Hopkins finding a new home.

Not to mention, the defensive unit is not projected to be great, even with Budda Baker leading the way. Stranger things have happened in the NFL, but the odds are certainly not promising for Arizona. The team was one of the worst last year, but they had a ton of injuries. This season, the lack of weapons will be the glaring issue. All in all, Cardinals fans should be prepared for a rough year even with them retaining the star free safety, Budda Baker.

