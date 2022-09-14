Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in Las Vegas when the Arizona Cardinals meet the Las Vegas Raiders in this AFC West matchup.

Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

1. $750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 2. $750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 3. $1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 4. Up To $2,500 Deposit Match T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 5. 100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer 6. 100% Deposit Match Up To $500 T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer

Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders Odds Pick 1: Arizona +6 points

Arizona were embarrassed at home by Kansas City and Las Vegas suffered a difficult away loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cardinals are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games as an underdog and 23-8 ATS in their last 31 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.

Our tip for Sundays clash is Arizona +6 points to cover the spread.

Back Arizona +6 points @ -112 With Bovada

Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders Odds Pick 2: Cardinals FH +3.5 points

The stagnant Cardinals will get off to a good start against a beat-up and bruised Raiders defense.

The Cardinals are 18-7-2 ATS in their last 27 road games and 17-6-3 ATS in their last 26 games as a road underdog.

Our tip is to play Arizona +3,5 points in this Sunday NFL contest.

Cardinals FH +3.5 points @ -115 With Bovada

Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders Odds Pick 3: Raiders under 51.5 points

Neither offense set the world on fire last week, and each defense is likely better than their defensive counterparts.

The under is 13-3 in Cardinals last 16 games following an ATS loss and 5-1 in Raiders last 6 games overall.

Our tip is to play the Raiders under 51.5 points in this AFC matchup.

Raiders under 51.5 points @ -110 With Bovada

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds