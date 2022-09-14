NFL picks

Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

philnaessens
2 min read
Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in Las Vegas when the Arizona Cardinals meet the Las Vegas Raiders in this AFC West matchup.

Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders Odds Pick 1: Arizona +6 points

Arizona were embarrassed at home by Kansas City and Las Vegas suffered a difficult away loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cardinals are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games as an underdog and 23-8 ATS in their last 31 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.

Our tip for Sundays clash is Arizona +6 points to cover the spread.  

Back Arizona +6 points @ -112 With Bovada

Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders Odds Pick 2: Cardinals FH +3.5 points

The stagnant Cardinals will get off to a good start against a beat-up and bruised Raiders defense.

The Cardinals are 18-7-2 ATS in their last 27 road games and 17-6-3 ATS in their last 26 games as a road underdog.

Our tip is to play Arizona +3,5 points in this Sunday NFL contest. 

Cardinals FH +3.5 points @ -115 With Bovada

Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders Odds Pick 3: Raiders under 51.5 points

Neither offense set the world on fire last week, and each defense is likely better than their defensive counterparts.  

The under is 13-3 in Cardinals last 16 games following an ATS loss and  5-1 in Raiders last 6 games overall.

Our tip is to play the Raiders under 51.5 points in this AFC matchup.

Raiders under 51.5 points @ -110 With Bovada

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Arizona Cardinals +215 Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Las Vegas Raiders -233 Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

 

philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
View All Posts By philnaessens

