It has been expected for a while (in fact all season), that the Arizona Coyotes would trade defenseman Jakob Chychrun of Boca Raton, Florida. Well, on Wednesday, they just did not trade Chychrun, but fellow Floridian defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere of Pembroke Pines, Florida as well. The Coyotes traded Chychrun to the Ottawa Senators for a conditional first round draft pick in the 2023 National Hockey League Entry Draft, a conditional second round draft pick in 2024 and a second round draft pick in 2026. The Coyotes traded Gostisbehere to the Carolina Hurricanes for a third round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Jakob Chychrun

Chychrun had seven goals and 21 assists for 28 points in 36 games this season. He is a +8 with 22 penalty minutes, seven power-play points, 114 shots on goal, 56 blocked shots, 43 hits, 13 takeaways, and 34 giveaways. In Chychrun’s career, he has 60 goals and 110 assists for 170 points in 373 games. He is a -38 with 240 penalty minutes, 44 power-play points, eight game-winning goals, 885 shots on goal, 554 blocked shots, 485 hits, 130 takeaways and 269 giveaways.

The fact that the Senators acquired Chychrun, shows Ottawa fans the franchise is serious about making the playoffs this season. With a record of 30 wins, 26 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time, Ottawa is five points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Shayne Gostisbehere

Gostisbehere is joining his third NHL team following seven seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers (from 2014 to 2021), and the last two seasons with the Coyotes (2021 to 2023). In 52 games this season, he has 10 goals and 21 assists for 31 points. He is a -6 with 28 penalty minutes, 10 power-play points, two shorthanded points, one game-winning goal, 115 shots on goal, 72 blocked shots, 36 hits, 24 takeaways, and 45 giveaways. Gostisbehere’s game-winning goal came on October 17 in a 4-2 Arizona win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This was the second straight day that the Hurricanes made a trade with a Western Conference team. Yesterday, they acquired forward Jesse Puljujarvi from the Edmonton Oilers.