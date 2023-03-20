When it comes to Arkansas basketball, coach Eric Musselman is the talk of the town. Hired in April 2019, Musselman quickly turned heads, leading the Razorbacks to the Elite Eight in the past two years. But what many people might not know is that the coach stands to make a fortune in March Madness bonuses.

Musselman’s Contract Loaded With March Madness Incentives

Eric Musselman’s salary is already a whopping $4.1 million, but with further success in March Madness, his bank account could see a further boost. Contract incentives are a common part of college basketball coaching contracts, designed to reward coaches for their team’s success.

In Musselman’s case, the bonuses for reaching the Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight, Final Four, and winning the NCAA Tournament are eye-popping.

With the Razorbacks already in the round of 16 after an impressive upset win over the #1 seed Kansas in the round of 32, let’s examine how much Musselman could potentially earn in the NCAA Tournament.

ERIC MUSSELMAN WENT SHIRTLESS 😂 COACH IS HYPED AFTER UPSETTING KANSAS.pic.twitter.com/o01BsdjZ68 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 18, 2023

He will net the greater of the below figures depending on what round Arkansas reaches in March Madness:

$50,000 for reaching the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32

$250,000 for reaching the Sweet 16

$350,000 for reaching the Final Four

$500,000 for winning the national championship

That victory over Kansas alone netted Musselman a cool $200,000, adding to the $50,000 he was guaranteed after the team made the tournament. If the Razorbacks can secure two more wins, Musselman will pocket an additional $100,000. And if they go all the way to win the national title? He’ll bag a whopping quarter of a million dollars extra.

Musselman Around a 3% Chance to Bag Half a Million According to Sportsbooks

Arkansas is gearing up to face the number-four seed UConn on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. Eastern Time. With the stakes high and Musselman’s bonuses on the line, the tension is palpable.

As for their odds of winning the national championship, top U.S. sportsbooks currently have Arkansas at +3300. For those unfamiliar with sports betting, this translates to a 2.94% probability of taking home the title.

So, will Musselman and his Razorbacks defy the odds and shoot their way to the top? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure: in the cutthroat world of college basketball, Coach Eric Musselman’s March Madness bonuses are turning heads and raising eyebrows, proving that the road to victory can be paved with gold.

