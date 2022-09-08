Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson and Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler to Battle it out | South Carolina Gamecocks v Arkansas Razorbacks Preview and Picks

South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) @ #16 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 9/10/2022 12:00 pm EDT.

Saturday, 9/10/2022 12:00 pm EDT. Venue: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR.

Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR. TV: Live on ESPN and the ESPN app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread South Carolina

+255 +8.5 Arkansas

-310 -8.5

Total Over 53 -115 Under 53

–105

*Odds courtesy of Bovada

Talented QBs Ready to Rumble

There is a sense of optimism about the Gamecocks football program this year. Former 5-star recruit, Spencer Rattler has transferred from Oklahoma and hopes he’s got hopes up in Columbia. Despite that, in last week’s opener against Georgia State, he was average at best. South Carolina won the football game 35-14 but Rattler went 23 from 37 attempts for 227 yards with 1 TD and 2 interceptions. He’s not exactly setting the world just yet, but he’s clearly talented and the fans still believe he’s the guy to lead this football team to success.

It was a different start for Arkansas QB, KJ Jefferson. He led his team to a seven point victory in a top 25 clash against Cincinnati. Jefferson was responsible for four touchdowns, three through the air and one on the ground. Running back, Raheim Sanders also rushed for over 100 yards last week, so there are plenty of weapons at their disposal.

How will this game be decided?

For this game, it’s only right that we give a rare special teams mention. Last week, the Gamecocks special teams unit came up with two blocked punts for TDs and basically dragged their team to the win. On defense, their pass defense was good and the Georgia State QB was a little inaccurate, but they held him to just 111 yards and a 24% completion rate despite not registering a sack. Razorbacks Quarterback, KJ Jefferson, is obviously a different prospect, but this at least bodes well for them. The more concerning aspect should be how they will stop Raheim Sanders. They gave up 5 yards per carry last week and Sanders will chew them up if they do the same this week. He could well have another 100 yard day if they haven’t addressed this weakness.

The Gamecocks will be banking on their QB Spencer Rattler finding some of his high school magic. There were enough concerns about this Razorbacks defensive performance last week that should give him and the Gamecock faithful some hope. I have them ranked in the bottom third of some advanced stats defensively, but Rattler will need to improve and get some help. They did give up 325 yards through the air and are also giving up 5 yards per carry. If Rattler and company step up, this could setup for a close game.

What is the Pick?

We are taking a little bit of Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks to improve on last week and keep this close. GAMECOCKS +8.5 is our pick.

