Arkansas upsets St. John’s in second round of March Madness

The 2025 National Collegiate Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Tournament continued this past weekend and there were four lower ranked seeds that won their second round games and are off to the Sweet Sixteen. Let’s take a look who they are.

Arkansas Razorbacks

The Razorbacks are the 10th seed in the West Regional bracket and upset the second ranked St. John’s 75-66 as a 7.5 point underdog on Saturday. There is no doubt the Razorbacks are the Cinderella team in March Madness this season. With legendary head coach John Calipari coaching Arkansas, the Razorbacks not only beat the Red Storm, but upset seventh seed Kansas 79-72 in the first round in Providence. In Saturday’s win, Arkansas was led by Billy Richmond III of Memphis, Tennessee, who had 16 points off the bench. Next up for Arkansas in the Sweet Sixteen is third seed Texas Tech in the West Regional semifinals from San Francisco on Thursday at 10:09 PM ET.

University of Mississippi Rebels

The school simply known as Ole Miss continued their momentum on Sunday by beating Iowa State 91-78 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Rebels previously beat a school with rich college basketball history (the University of North Carolina Tar Heels) by a score of 71-64 in the first round. In the Rebels win over the Cyclones, guard Sean Pedulla of Edmond, Oklahoma led the way with 20 points. Ole Miss was the sixth seed in the South Region, and Iowa State was the third seed. The Cyclones were a 5.5 point favourite. Next up for Ole Miss in the Sweet Sixteen is second seed Michigan State in the South Regional semifinals from Atlanta on Friday at 7:09 PM ET.

Brigham Young University Cougars

The Cougars are the sixth seed in the East Region, and beat the third seed University of Wisconsin Badgers 91-89 on Saturday from Denver, Colorado. The Cougars won despite being a 1.5 point underdog. Forward Richie Saunders led BYU with 25 points. Wisconsin had a chance to tie the game with a second left, but John Tonje missed his field goal attempt. Next up for the Cougars is the University of Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday at 7:09 PM ET from Newark, New Jersey.

University of Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines are the fifth seed in the South Region, and beat the fourth seed Texas A&M University Aggies on Saturday from Denver. Michigan won 91-79 despite being a 2.5 point underdog. Roddy Gayle Jr. of Niagara Falls, New York led the way with 26 points off the bench, while Vladislav Goldin of Nalchik, Russia had the double double as he had 23 points and 12 rebounds. Next up for Michigan in the Sweet Sixteen is the first seed Auburn in the South Regional semifinals from Atlanta on Friday at 9:39 pm ET.