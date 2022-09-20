NCAAF

Arkansas vs Texas A&M Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match

Author image
James Foglio
Linkedin
4 min read
Arkansas vs Texas A&M Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match
On Saturday, the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks play the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium; free odds, predictions, and betting picks for the Arkansas vs Texas A&M Week 4 contest are below.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas A&M Aggies Predictions and Best Bets

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas A&M Aggies Pick 1: Texas A&M to Cover

While the Razorbacks remain flawless at 3-0, the Aggies are 2-point favorites at AT&T Stadium. During Week 3, Texas A&M defeated Miami 17-9. Quarterback Max Johnson passed for 140 yards and one touchdown. He also completed 50% of his passes. Needless to say, it was an ugly win.

As for the Razorbacks, they won 38-27 over Missouri State last week. Quarterback KJ Jefferson finished his performance with 385 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. One of his touchdowns he ran up the middle.

Anyway, the Aggies are 2-4 ATS in their last six games played. However, the team is also 5-2 ATS in its past seven games played at home on a Saturday. In 2021, the Razorbacks defeated them 20-10.

Of course, the Aggies outscored them 42-31 two years ago. Therefore, either SEC contender could cover the spread. It’s better to stick with the home team. More Arkansas vs Texas A&M predictions and betting picks are on the main page.

Bet On Texas A&M -2 at Bovada

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas A&M Aggies Pick 2: Quarterback KJ Jefferson to pass under 280 yards

Equally important, one intriguing game prop for this matchup pertains to Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson. Will he pass for at least 280 yards against this ranked opponent? Bettors aren’t anticipating it. The team fell behind against Missouri State last week.

They had to overcome a 17-point deficit in the first half and then a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win. If the Razorbacks trail earlier on at AT&T Stadium, Jefferson could pass for extra yardage during garbage time late in the fourth quarter.

Nonetheless, oddsmakers are expecting a closer game. Jefferson finished with 385 passing yards in Week 3. But he also had 223 yards against Cincinnati and 162 yards versus South Carolina this season. Last year, he passed for 212 yards against the Aggies. In other words, take the under for this bet.

Bet on Quarterback KJ Jefferson to pass under 280 yards at Bovada

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas A&M Aggies Pick 3: Point total will go over 48

Furthermore, the point total for this Arkansas vs Texas A&M thriller is set at 48. Sportsbooks are expecting a lower-scoring performance by both SEC teams. But where’s the fun in playing it safe? The total has gone over in four of the Razorbacks’ last six contests.

Not to mention, the total has gone under in four of their past five games played during Week 4. Plus, the total has gone under in five of the Aggies’ previous seven games. Dating back to last season, the Razorbacks are on a five-game winning streak.

On Saturday, this streak ends. Bet the point total will go over 48. More NCAAF betting picks and predictions are on the main page.

Bet on point total going over 48 at Bovada

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas A&M Aggies Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Arkansas Razorbacks +110 Arkansas vs Texas A&M Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match
Texas A&M Aggies -130 Arkansas vs Texas A&M Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match

 

College Football Picks NCAAF News
