Arman Tsarukyan suspended for 9 months and fined $25k for altercation with fan at UFC 300

Garett Kerman
In a significant development within the mixed martial arts community, UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has been handed a nine-month suspension and a $25,000 fine by the Nevada State Athletic Commission following an altercation with a fan at UFC 300. The incident, which occurred during Tsarukyan’s walkout for his fight against Charles Oliveira, has sparked widespread discussion and debate within the sport.

The altercation took place on April 8, 2024, as Tsarukyan was making his way to the octagon for his highly anticipated bout against Oliveira. According to reports, a fan in the crowd directed an obscene gesture towards Tsarukyan, who responded by throwing a punch. The incident was captured live on the UFC broadcast, drawing immediate attention and controversy.

“He showed me ‘**** you’ and he wanted to punch me and I wanted to punch him back,” Tsarukyan explained after the event. “That’s it. So guys, no one show me ‘**** you.’ It doesn’t matter who you are, I’m going to punch you in the face”.

Arman Tsarukyan faces the consequences

On June 25, 2024, the NSAC approved an adjudication agreement that includes a nine-month suspension for Tsarukyan, which can be reduced to six months if he completes an anti-bullying public service announcement. This means Tsarukyan could potentially return to competition by October 12, 2024, just in time for a rumored lightweight title bout against Islam Makhachev at the UFC event in Abu Dhabi on October 26.

In addition to the suspension, Tsarukyan was fined $25,000 and ordered to pay $471.12 in prosecution fees. His fight purse from UFC 300 was initially withheld but will be released after the fine is deducted.

Tsarukyan’s manager, Daniel Rubenstein, issued a statement expressing Tsarukyan’s gratitude towards the NSAC for their handling of the situation and his commitment to completing the PSA to reduce his suspension. “Arman appreciates the NSAC’s dealings in this matter and looks forward to working with the UFC and NSAC to produce an anti-bullying PSA to reduce his suspension and competing for a UFC lightweight title before the end of the year,” Rubenstein wrote.

The upcoming months will be crucial for Tsarukyan as he aims to complete the PSA, reduce his suspension, and secure a title shot against Islam Makhachev. This journey will not only test his resilience and determination but also his ability to learn and grow from this experience, ultimately shaping his legacy in the sport.

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
