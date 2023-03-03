Jon Rahm is the first-round leader at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Rahm opened with the best odds to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational and remains the favorite heading into Round 2 on Friday.

John Rahm continued his streak of dominance at Bay Hill Golf Club on Thursday, shooting 7-under par to finish as the first-round leader at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Rahm came into the event having won three of his first five starts this season, including two elevated events and he’s yet to finish worse than T7 this year.

After reclaiming the No.1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings two weeks ago, Rahm doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Rahm will take a two-stroke lead into the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday. He opened with +700 odds to win, but after a stellar first round, Rahm’s odds to win have shortened to +125 heading into Round 2.

Updated Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Odds After Round 1

Ram opened the Arnold Palmer Invitational with the best odds to win the event at +700.

After securing a one-stroke advantage, the Spaniard enters Round 2 with +125 odds to win. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is next on the board with +800 odds to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational, followed by Patrick Cantley (+1100) and Xander Schauffele (+1300).

Cameron Young (+1500) and Keegan Bradley (+2200) round out the top-5 golfers on the odds board at BetOnline.

Despite sitting just three strokes back of the lead after Round 1, Jordan Speith remains a longshot to win the event. BetOnline is offering Speith to win at +3000 odds.

Check out the updated Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds going into Round 2 below.

Golfers Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds Play Jon Rahm +125 Scottie Scheffler +800 Patrick Cantlay +1100 Xander Schauffele +1300 Cameron Young +1500 Keegan Bradley +2200 Rickie Fowler +2300 Max Homa +2700 Jordan Speith +3000 Tony Fina +33000 Chris Kirk +3300 Rory McIlroy +4000 Kurt Kitayama +4500 Matt Fitzpatrick +6000

