The Arnold Palmer Invitational is set to tee off on Thursday at the Bay Hill Course in Orlando, Florida. The elevated event has pulled out most of the best golfers in the world. With the big three, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler in action, there is some added value on longshot bets at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

We’ll go over some of the best longshots for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, including one golfer with +9000 odds to win the event.

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Longshot Bets

Aside from Rahm, McIlroy, and Scheffler, most of the field can be considered a longshot this week. The big three have been playing some of the best golf in the field. However, there is a lot of value on a few other golfers this weekend, including former champions like Rickie Fowler coming into form.

Here are our best longshot bets for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

1. Keith Mitchell +5000

Since the Sony Open, Keith Mitchell has been on fire.

With a pair of top-five finishes in his last three starts, he’s now ranked the 45th-best golfer in the world.

Mitchell secured his Master’s invitation and will look to do some damage this week coming off a great finish at the Genesis Invitational.

Mitchell made his Arnold Palmer Invitational debut in 2019 where he finished T6. The following year he followed it up with a T5 finish. After a pretty hot start to the season, Mitchell could find himself on top of the leaderboard on Sunday.

Take Mitchell to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational below.

2. Rickie Fowler +7500

Despite winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2019, Rickie Fowler is one of the best longshot bets in the field.

Listed at +7500 at the top golf betting sites, Fowler will have a legitimate chance to win this weekend.

His form is back and Fowler has had a great start to the 2023 season with an 11th, 10, and 20th place finish in his past three starts.

Statistically, Fowler is also playing better than ever. In those three starts, Fowler managed to gain 42, 6.3, and 4.6 strokes on approach.

Now in great form, he heads to Florida, where he’s done very well in his career. He’s a fantastic wind player and has been consistent this season with his driving accuracy. So far this year, he’s gained strokes on the field in fairways gained in every start.

At +7500, Fowler winning at Bay Hill again almost seems like a steal.

Take Rickie Fowler to win at Arnold Palmer Invitational this weekend.

3. Tommy Fleetwood +9000

When it comes to playing in Florida, strong-wind players always find themselves on top of the leaderboard. Tommy Fleetwood will be an ideal candidate to look at this weekend at a grind-it-out type of event.

Fleetwood has played some great golf during the Florida swing throughout his career with seven of his 21 career top-10 finishes in the Sunshine state. He has three top-10 finishes at Bay Hill in 2017, 2019, and 2021.

While he’s never won in America, Fleetwood is one of the best in the field in playing in windy conditions. In fact, he’s gained 1.46 strokes on the field in events with extremely windy conditions, making him worth a shot at Bay Hill Golf Club this week.

Take Fleetwood to the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Golf Betting Guides 2023