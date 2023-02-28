Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023: Odds, Predictions, and Expert Picks

Find the latest Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, predictions, and expert picks, along with the best golf bets this weekend.

The PGA Tour heads to Orlando, Florida for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational this week. The Arnold Palmer Invitational marks another elevated PGA Tour event, meaning the field will be competing for a shot at a $20 million purse at the iconic Bay Hill Golf Course.

As a result, the field will feature some of the top players on the Tour.

The world’s best golfers are competing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, including the big three of Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

After winning the Genesis Open, Rahm reclaimed the No.1 spot and leads the field with the best odds to win at +650. Checking in at +900, McIlroy has a great history at the Bay Hill Course while Scheffler looks to defend his title with +1000 odds to win this weekend.

Scroll down below for Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 odds, predictions and best bets.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023

How to Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 — Golf Betting Guide

🏌 PGA Tour Event: Arnold Palmer Invitational

Arnold Palmer Invitational 📅 Arnold Palmer Invitational Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Thursday, March 2, 2023 🏆 Arnold Palmer Invitational 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 Arnold Palmer Invitational Purse: $20,000,000

$20,000,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: Bay Hill Golf Course | Orlando, Florida

Bay Hill Golf Course | Orlando, Florida 🎲 Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds: Jon Rahm +650 | Rory McIlroy +900 | Scottie Scheffler +1000 | Max Homa +2000

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Odds

The field is stacked in Orlando this weekend with 44 of the top 50 golfers set to play at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. It’s the fourth elevated event of the season and third in the last four weeks.

The field is highlighted by the big three, who have been battling for World No.1 ranking all season. Fresh off his win at the Genesis Open, Rahm is undoubtedly the best golfer in the world right now.

On the other hand, McIlroy has been dominant at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, finishing 13th or better in his last six starts. The 2022 defending champion and World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler will look to regain his position as No.1 after winning the Phoenix Open at the beginning of February.

Rahm opens as the clear favorite to win with +650 odds. Meanwhile, McIlroy (+900), Scheffer (+1000), Max Homa (+2000) and Collin Morikawa (+2000) round out the top five contenders to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 odds from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites.

Golfers Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds Play Jon Rahm +650 Rory McIlroy +900 Scottie Scheffler +1000 Max Homa +2000 Collin Morikawa +2000 Justin Thomas +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200 Tony Finau +2200 Will Zalatoris +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Matt Fitzpatrick +3300 Jason Day +3300 Viktor Hovland +3300 Sungjae Im +3500 Tyrrell Hatton +4000 Jordan Spieth +4000 Sam Burns +4500 Cameron Young +4500 Tom Kim +5500 Chris Kirk +5500

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Picks and Predictions

The elevated events have drawn out some of the most competitive fields this year. Both Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler have started the year off hot with each of them claiming one or more events.

That has a lot of people counting out Rory McIlroy.

However, McIlroy has been as hot as any player on the tour but hasn’t come into form in the US yet this year. He started off the year by winning the Dubai Open, but on the PGA Tour, he has yet to be even in contention.

McIlroy will be dangerous in Orlando this weekend with a chip on his shoulder. He’s always played well at the Bay Hill Course finishing in the top 13 or better since 2017. In 2018, McIlroy won his first Arnold Palmer Invitational and he’s contended for the red cardigan every year since winning the tournament.

Take Rory McIlroy at +900 to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Click on the button below to claim your free golf bets at BetOnline.