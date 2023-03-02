Arnold Palmer Invitational: Round 1 Leaderboard, Scores & Odds

Jon Rahm picked up right where he left off on Thursday, shooting 7-under par in Round 1 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational to sit atop the leaderboard.
The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational teed off on Thursday morning at Bay Hill Golf Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida.
At +700, Jon Rahm opened as the odds-on favorite to win the event at Bay Hill Golf Course. He finished as the first-round leader at -7, putting him on track to win his fourth event in six starts this year.
Kurt Kitayama (-5), Chris Kirk (-5) and Cameron Young (-5) are tied for second place after the conclusion of round one.
After that, American golfers Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Speith are among a group of eight players tied for fifth place after shooting 4-under in the first round.
Let’s take a look at the Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard after Round 1.
Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 1 Leaderboard
Rahm has built a comfortable two-stroke lead heading into Round 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday.
However, there are still several big names in contention, including Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, and Jordan Speith.
Scheffler will perhaps be Rahm’s biggest nemesis heading into the weekend. The two players are battling for the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings.
Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy struggled to hit his mark in Round 1, finishing at +1 on the day. Like McIlroy, Will Zalatoris also finished at 1-over par and will be in danger of missing the cut. Both players come in tied for 68th heading into Round 2.
Will Rahm be able to pull away heading into the weekend?
Check out the complete Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 1 leaderboard below.
|Rank
|Player
|Total
|Thru
|Round
|R1
|1
|Jon Rahm
|-7
|F
|-7
|65
|T2
|Chris Kirk
|-5
|F*
|-5
|67
|T2
|Cameron Young
|-5
|F*
|-5
|67
|T2
|Kurt Kitayama
|-5
|F*
|-5
|67
|T5
|Adam Schenk
|-4
|F*
|-4
|68
|T5
|Scottie Scheffler
|-4
|F*
|-4
|68
|T5
|Jordan Spieth
|-4
|F*
|-4
|68
|T5
|Aaron Rai
|-4
|F*
|-4
|68
|T5
|Xander Schauffele
|-4
|F
|-4
|68
|T5
|Patrick Cantlay
|-4
|F
|-4
|68
|T5
|Rickie Fowler
|-4
|F
|-4
|68
|T5
|Keegan Bradley
|-4
|F
|-4
|68
|T13
|Andrew Putnam
|-3
|F
|-3
|69
|T13
|Thomas Detry
|-3
|F*
|-3
|69
|T13
|Harris English
|-3
|F
|-3
|69
|T13
|Nick Taylor
|-3
|F
|-3
|69
|T13
|Trey Mullinax
|-3
|F*
|-3
|69
|T13
|Justin Suh
|-3
|F
|-3
|69
|T13
|Ben Griffin
|-3
|F*
|-3
|69
|T13
|Adam Scott
|-3
|F
|-3
|69
|T13
|Francesco Molinari
|-3
|F
|-3
|69
|T13
|Kyle Westmoreland
|-3
|F*
|-3
|69
|T23
|Patton Kizzire
|-2
|F
|-2
|70
|T23
|Wyndham Clark
|-2
|F
|-2
|70
|T23
|K.H. Lee
|-2
|F
|-2
|70
|T23
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-2
|F*
|-2
|70
|T23
|Davis Riley
|-2
|F
|-2
|70
|T23
|Danny Willett
|-2
|F
|-2
|70
|T23
|Robby Shelton
|-2
|F
|-2
|70
|T23
|Sepp Straka
|-2
|F*
|-2
|70
|T23
|Tony Finau
|-2
|F*
|-2
|70
|T23
|Max Homa
|-2
|F
|-2
|70
|T23
|Emiliano Grillo
|-2
|F*
|-2
|70
|T23
|Ludvig Aberg(a)
|-2
|F
|-2
|70
|T35
|Si Woo Kim
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|T35
|Cam Davis
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|T35
|Viktor Hovland
|-1
|F*
|-1
|71
|T35
|Jason Day
|-1
|F*
|-1
|71
|T35
|Sungjae Im
|-1
|F*
|-1
|71
|T35
|Russell Henley
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|T35
|Luke Donald
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|T35
|Ryan Palmer
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|T35
|Cole Hammer
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|T35
|Greyson Sigg
|-1
|F*
|-1
|71
|T35
|Matthew NeSmith
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|T35
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|T35
|Martin Laird
|-1
|F*
|-1
|71
|T35
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|T35
|Peter Malnati
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|T50
|S.H. Kim
|E
|F
|E
|72
|T50
|Sahith Theegala
|E
|F*
|E
|72
|T50
|Justin Thomas
|E
|F*
|E
|72
|T50
|Adam Svensson
|E
|F
|E
|72
|T50
|Seamus Power
|E
|F*
|E
|72
|T50
|Aaron Baddeley
|E
|F*
|E
|72
|T50
|David Lipsky
|E
|F*
|E
|72
|T50
|Keith Mitchell
|E
|F*
|E
|72
|T50
|Patrick Rodgers
|E
|F*
|E
|72
|T50
|Ben Taylor
|E
|F
|E
|72
|T50
|Webb Simpson
|E
|F*
|E
|72
|T50
|Chez Reavie
|E
|F*
|E
|72
|T50
|Garrick Higgo
|E
|F*
|E
|72
|T50
|Shane Lowry
|E
|F*
|E
|72
|T50
|Tom Kim
|E
|F
|E
|72
|T50
|Corey Conners
|E
|F*
|E
|72
|T50
|Kevin Streelman
|E
|F
|E
|72
|T50
|Eric Cole
|E
|F
|E
|72
|T68
|Alex Noren
|1
|F*
|1
|73
|T68
|Taylor Moore
|1
|F*
|1
|73
|T68
|Stewart Cink
|1
|F
|1
|73
|T68
|Tom Hoge
|1
|F
|1
|73
|T68
|Zach Johnson
|1
|F
|1
|73
|T68
|Will Zalatoris
|1
|F*
|1
|73
|T68
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1
|F
|1
|73
|T68
|Ryan Fox
|1
|F
|1
|73
|T68
|Padraig Harrington
|1
|F
|1
|73
|T68
|Will Gordon
|1
|F
|1
|73
|T68
|Rory McIlroy
|1
|F
|1
|73
|T68
|Billy Horschel
|1
|F*
|1
|73
|T68
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1
|F*
|1
|73
|T68
|Adrian Meronk
|1
|F
|1
|73
|T82
|Callum Tarren
|2
|F
|2
|74
|T82
|Sam Ryder
|2
|F*
|2
|74
|T82
|Lucas Herbert
|2
|F
|2
|74
|T82
|J.J. Spaun
|2
|F*
|2
|74
|T82
|Lucas Glover
|2
|F*
|2
|74
|T82
|Pierceson Coody
|2
|F*
|2
|74
|T82
|Collin Morikawa
|2
|F
|2
|74
|T82
|Mackenzie Hughes
|2
|F*
|2
|74
|T82
|Joel Dahmen
|2
|F*
|2
|74
|T82
|Charley Hoffman
|2
|F*
|2
|74
|T82
|Nick Hardy
|2
|F*
|2
|74
|T93
|Tyson Alexander
|3
|F
|3
|75
|T93
|Min Woo Lee
|3
|F*
|3
|75
|T93
|Byeong Hun An
|3
|F*
|3
|75
|T93
|Ryan Brehm
|3
|F
|3
|75
|T93
|Scott Stallings
|3
|F*
|3
|75
|T93
|Greg Koch
|3
|F
|3
|75
|T93
|Brian Harman
|3
|F*
|3
|75
|T93
|David Lingmerth
|3
|F*
|3
|75
|T93
|Davis Thompson
|3
|F*
|3
|75
|T93
|Taylor Montgomery
|3
|F
|3
|75
|T93
|Hayden Buckley
|3
|F*
|3
|75
|T93
|Justin Rose
|3
|F
|3
|75
|T93
|Brendon Todd
|3
|F*
|3
|75
|T93
|Gary Woodland
|3
|F
|3
|75
|T93
|Beau Hossler
|3
|F
|3
|75
|T93
|Kamaiu Johnson
|3
|F*
|3
|75
|T109
|Justin Lower
|4
|F
|4
|76
|T109
|Joseph Bramlett
|4
|F
|4
|76
|T109
|Lee Hodges
|4
|F
|4
|76
|T109
|Thriston Lawrence
|4
|F*
|4
|76
|T113
|Sam Burns
|5
|F*
|5
|77
|T113
|Luke List
|5
|F
|5
|77
|T113
|Troy Merritt
|5
|F
|5
|77
|T113
|Taylor Pendrith
|5
|F*
|5
|77
|T113
|Kevin Kisner
|5
|F*
|5
|77
|T113
|Adam Hadwin
|5
|F*
|5
|77
|119
|Aaron Wise
|7
|F
|7
|79
|120
|Alex Smalley
|8
|F*
|8
|80
Updated Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Odds
After securing a two-stroke lead in Round 1, Rahm’s odds to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational have shortened to +125 heading into Friday.
Scottie Scheffler is right behind at +800, followed by Patrick Cantlay (+1100), and Xander Schauffele (+1300).
Here are the updated Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 odds for some of the top golfers heading into Round 2.
*All odds courtesy of BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites.
Golfers
Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds
Play
Jon Rahm
+125
Scottie Scheffler
+800
Patrick Cantlay
+1100
Xander Schauffele
+1300
Cameron Young
+1500
Keegan Bradley
+2200
Rickie Fowler
+2300
Max Homa
+2700
Jordan Speith
+3000
Tony Fina
+33000
Chris Kirk
+3300
Rory McIlroy
+4000
Kurt Kitayama
+4500
Matt Fitzpatrick
+6000
