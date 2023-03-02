Arnold Palmer Invitational: Round 1 Leaderboard, Scores & Odds

Jon Rahm picked up right where he left off on Thursday, shooting 7-under par in Round 1 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational to sit atop the leaderboard.

The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational teed off on Thursday morning at Bay Hill Golf Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida.

At +700, Jon Rahm opened as the odds-on favorite to win the event at Bay Hill Golf Course. He finished as the first-round leader at -7, putting him on track to win his fourth event in six starts this year.

Kurt Kitayama (-5), Chris Kirk (-5) and Cameron Young (-5) are tied for second place after the conclusion of round one.

After that, American golfers Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Speith are among a group of eight players tied for fifth place after shooting 4-under in the first round.

Let’s take a look at the Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard after Round 1.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 1 Leaderboard

Rahm has built a comfortable two-stroke lead heading into Round 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday.

However, there are still several big names in contention, including Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, and Jordan Speith.

Scheffler will perhaps be Rahm’s biggest nemesis heading into the weekend. The two players are battling for the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy struggled to hit his mark in Round 1, finishing at +1 on the day. Like McIlroy, Will Zalatoris also finished at 1-over par and will be in danger of missing the cut. Both players come in tied for 68th heading into Round 2.

Will Rahm be able to pull away heading into the weekend?

Check out the complete Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 1 leaderboard below.

Rank Player Total Thru Round R1 1 Jon Rahm -7 F -7 65 T2 Chris Kirk -5 F* -5 67 T2 Cameron Young -5 F* -5 67 T2 Kurt Kitayama -5 F* -5 67 T5 Adam Schenk -4 F* -4 68 T5 Scottie Scheffler -4 F* -4 68 T5 Jordan Spieth -4 F* -4 68 T5 Aaron Rai -4 F* -4 68 T5 Xander Schauffele -4 F -4 68 T5 Patrick Cantlay -4 F -4 68 T5 Rickie Fowler -4 F -4 68 T5 Keegan Bradley -4 F -4 68 T13 Andrew Putnam -3 F -3 69 T13 Thomas Detry -3 F* -3 69 T13 Harris English -3 F -3 69 T13 Nick Taylor -3 F -3 69 T13 Trey Mullinax -3 F* -3 69 T13 Justin Suh -3 F -3 69 T13 Ben Griffin -3 F* -3 69 T13 Adam Scott -3 F -3 69 T13 Francesco Molinari -3 F -3 69 T13 Kyle Westmoreland -3 F* -3 69 T23 Patton Kizzire -2 F -2 70 T23 Wyndham Clark -2 F -2 70 T23 K.H. Lee -2 F -2 70 T23 Matt Fitzpatrick -2 F* -2 70 T23 Davis Riley -2 F -2 70 T23 Danny Willett -2 F -2 70 T23 Robby Shelton -2 F -2 70 T23 Sepp Straka -2 F* -2 70 T23 Tony Finau -2 F* -2 70 T23 Max Homa -2 F -2 70 T23 Emiliano Grillo -2 F* -2 70 T23 Ludvig Aberg(a) -2 F -2 70 T35 Si Woo Kim -1 F -1 71 T35 Cam Davis -1 F -1 71 T35 Viktor Hovland -1 F* -1 71 T35 Jason Day -1 F* -1 71 T35 Sungjae Im -1 F* -1 71 T35 Russell Henley -1 F -1 71 T35 Luke Donald -1 F -1 71 T35 Ryan Palmer -1 F -1 71 T35 Cole Hammer -1 F -1 71 T35 Greyson Sigg -1 F* -1 71 T35 Matthew NeSmith -1 F -1 71 T35 Tyrrell Hatton -1 F -1 71 T35 Martin Laird -1 F* -1 71 T35 Hideki Matsuyama -1 F -1 71 T35 Peter Malnati -1 F -1 71 T50 S.H. Kim E F E 72 T50 Sahith Theegala E F* E 72 T50 Justin Thomas E F* E 72 T50 Adam Svensson E F E 72 T50 Seamus Power E F* E 72 T50 Aaron Baddeley E F* E 72 T50 David Lipsky E F* E 72 T50 Keith Mitchell E F* E 72 T50 Patrick Rodgers E F* E 72 T50 Ben Taylor E F E 72 T50 Webb Simpson E F* E 72 T50 Chez Reavie E F* E 72 T50 Garrick Higgo E F* E 72 T50 Shane Lowry E F* E 72 T50 Tom Kim E F E 72 T50 Corey Conners E F* E 72 T50 Kevin Streelman E F E 72 T50 Eric Cole E F E 72 T68 Alex Noren 1 F* 1 73 T68 Taylor Moore 1 F* 1 73 T68 Stewart Cink 1 F 1 73 T68 Tom Hoge 1 F 1 73 T68 Zach Johnson 1 F 1 73 T68 Will Zalatoris 1 F* 1 73 T68 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1 F 1 73 T68 Ryan Fox 1 F 1 73 T68 Padraig Harrington 1 F 1 73 T68 Will Gordon 1 F 1 73 T68 Rory McIlroy 1 F 1 73 T68 Billy Horschel 1 F* 1 73 T68 Tommy Fleetwood 1 F* 1 73 T68 Adrian Meronk 1 F 1 73 T82 Callum Tarren 2 F 2 74 T82 Sam Ryder 2 F* 2 74 T82 Lucas Herbert 2 F 2 74 T82 J.J. Spaun 2 F* 2 74 T82 Lucas Glover 2 F* 2 74 T82 Pierceson Coody 2 F* 2 74 T82 Collin Morikawa 2 F 2 74 T82 Mackenzie Hughes 2 F* 2 74 T82 Joel Dahmen 2 F* 2 74 T82 Charley Hoffman 2 F* 2 74 T82 Nick Hardy 2 F* 2 74 T93 Tyson Alexander 3 F 3 75 T93 Min Woo Lee 3 F* 3 75 T93 Byeong Hun An 3 F* 3 75 T93 Ryan Brehm 3 F 3 75 T93 Scott Stallings 3 F* 3 75 T93 Greg Koch 3 F 3 75 T93 Brian Harman 3 F* 3 75 T93 David Lingmerth 3 F* 3 75 T93 Davis Thompson 3 F* 3 75 T93 Taylor Montgomery 3 F 3 75 T93 Hayden Buckley 3 F* 3 75 T93 Justin Rose 3 F 3 75 T93 Brendon Todd 3 F* 3 75 T93 Gary Woodland 3 F 3 75 T93 Beau Hossler 3 F 3 75 T93 Kamaiu Johnson 3 F* 3 75 T109 Justin Lower 4 F 4 76 T109 Joseph Bramlett 4 F 4 76 T109 Lee Hodges 4 F 4 76 T109 Thriston Lawrence 4 F* 4 76 T113 Sam Burns 5 F* 5 77 T113 Luke List 5 F 5 77 T113 Troy Merritt 5 F 5 77 T113 Taylor Pendrith 5 F* 5 77 T113 Kevin Kisner 5 F* 5 77 T113 Adam Hadwin 5 F* 5 77 119 Aaron Wise 7 F 7 79 120 Alex Smalley 8 F* 8 80

Updated Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Odds

After securing a two-stroke lead in Round 1, Rahm’s odds to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational have shortened to +125 heading into Friday.

Scottie Scheffler is right behind at +800, followed by Patrick Cantlay (+1100), and Xander Schauffele (+1300).

Here are the updated Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 odds for some of the top golfers heading into Round 2.

*All odds courtesy of BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites.