The PGA Tour heads north to Orlando, Florida for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The world’s best golfers will head to Palmer’s Bay Hill Club and Lodge for a weekend of windy conditions and a shot at the red cardigan.

With another $20 million purse on the line, the star-studded event has brought out an exciting group of players this week.

Golf fans can catch the action beginning at 7:00 a.m ET when the first group tees off from hole No.1

Scroll down below for more information about the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times, field, and weather forecast.

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Field

It’s another elevated PGA Tour event meaning the world’s best golfers will be heading to Orlando for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

After a weak field at the Honda Classic, the majority of top players will be well rested for one of the highlighted events of the year. The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational will feature 44 of the top 50 golfers in the world, including the world’s top-four golfers in Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay.

Both Scheffler and Rahm have won one or more elevated events so far this season. Together, they have taken home the Sentry Test of Champions, Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational.

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Tee Times

The PGA Tour heads to Orlando,Florida this week, which means tee times will start around 7 a.m. ET.

The first group which features Callum Tarren, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander will be ready to tee off on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET from Hole 1.

Check out some of the featured groups for Round 1 below.

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

The Arnold Palmer Invitational starts Round 1 off with a bang.

The first featured group to tee off on Thursday morning is Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas at 7:38 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa will tee off at 12:28 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

7:38 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas

7:49 a.m. ET: Chris Kirk, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth

8:00 a.m. ET: Will Zalatoris, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day

12:28 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

12:39 p.m. ET: Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler

12:50 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Tyrell Hatton

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Time Group 7 a.m. Callum Tarren, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander 7:05 a.m.* Sam Ryder, Adam Schenk, Min Woo Lee 7:11 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Joseph Bramlett, S.H. Kim 7:16 a.m.* Byeong Hun An, Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala 7:22 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Wyndham Clark, Lee Hodges 7:27 a.m.* Taylor Moore, Alex Smalley, Thomas Detry 7:33 a.m. K.H. Lee, Stewart Cink, Aaron Wise 7:38 a.m.* Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas 7:44 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Ryan Brehm, Cam Davis 7:49 a.m.* Chris Kirk, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth 7:55 a.m. Tom Hoge, Harris English, Zach Johnson 8:00 a.m.* Will Zalatoris, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day 8:06 a.m. Adam Svensson, Luke List, Nick Taylor 8:11 a.m.* Seamus Power, Sungjae Im, Cameron Young 8:17 a.m. Russell Henley, Lucas Herbert, Luke Donald 8:22 a.m.* Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun, Lucas Glover 8:28 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ryan Fox 8:33 a.m.* Aaron Baddeley, Scott Stallings, David Lipsky 8:39 a.m. Justin Suh, Cole Hammer, Greg Koch 8:44 a.m.* Aaron Rai, Thriston Lawrence, Pierceson Coody 11:50 a.m.* Brian Harman, David Lingmerth, Davis Thompson 11:55 a.m. Troy Merritt, Davis Riley, Taylor Montgomery 12:01 p.m.* Keith Mitchell, Patrick Rodgers, Hayden Buckley 12:06 p.m. Danny Willett, Padraig Harrington, Ben Taylor 12:12 p.m.* Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg, Ben Griffin 12:17 p.m. Matthew NeSmith, Robby Shelton, Will Gordon 12:23 p.m.* Sepp Straka, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson 12:28 p.m. Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa 12:34 p.m.* Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie 12:39 p.m. Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler 12:45 p.m.* Garrick Higgo, Joel Dahmen, Shane Lowry 12:50 p.m. Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton 12:56 p.m.* Billy Horschel, Martin Laird, Brendon Todd 1:01 p.m. Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott 1:07 p.m.* Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Tommy Fleetwood 1:12 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Gary Woodland, Francesco Molinari 1:18 p.m.* Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Kurt Kitayama 1:23 p.m. Peter Malnati, Kevin Streelman, Beau Hossler 1:29 p.m.* Nick Hardy, Kyle Westmoreland, Kamaiu Johnson 1:34 p.m. Eric Cole, Adrian Meronk, Ludvig Aberg (a)

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Featured Groups for Round 2

The featured groups in Round 2 also begin early with Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa teeing off at 7:38 a.m. ET.

Below, we’ll list the tee times for the pairings to watch out for in Round 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

7:38 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

7:49 a.m. ET: Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler

8:00 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Tyrell Hatton

12:28 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas

12:39 p.m. ET: Chris Kirk, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth

12:50 p.m. ET: Will Zalatoris, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day

Check out the chart below for a list of all the Round 2 tee times at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Tee Times Group 7 a.m. Brian Harman, David Lingmerth, Davis Thompson 7:05 a.m.* Troy Merritt, Davis Riley, Taylor Montgomery 7:11 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Patrick Rodgers, Hayden Buckley 7:16 a.m.* Danny Willett, Padraig Harrington, Ben Taylor 7:22 a.m. Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg, Ben Griffin 7:27 a.m.* Matthew NeSmith, Robby Shelton, Will Gordon 7:33 a.m. Sepp Straka, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson 7:38 a.m.* Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa 7:44 a.m. Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie 7:49 a.m.* Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler 7:55 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Joel Dahmen, Shane Lowry 8:00 a.m.* Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton 8:06 a.m. Billy Horschel, Martin Laird, Brendon Todd 8:11 a.m.* Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott 8:17 a.m. Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Tommy Fleetwood 8:22 a.m.* Keegan Bradley, Gary Woodland, Francesco Molinari 8:28 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Kurt Kitayama 8:33 a.m.* Peter Malnati, Kevin Streelman, Beau Hossler 8:39 a.m. Nick Hardy, Kyle Westmoreland, Kamaiu Johnson 8:44 a.m.* Eric Cole, Adrian Meronk, Ludvig Aberg (a) 11:50 a.m.* Callum Tarren, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander 11:55 a.m. Sam Ryder, Adam Schenk, Min Woo Lee 12:01 p.m.* Patton Kizzire, Joseph Bramlett, S.H. Kim 12:06 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala 12:12 p.m.* Andrew Putnam, Wyndham Clark, Lee Hodges 12:17 p.m. Taylor Moore, Alex Smalley, Thomas Detry 12:23 p.m.* K.H. Lee, Stewart Cink, Aaron Wise 12:28 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas 12:34 p.m.* Si Woo Kim, Ryan Brehm, Cam Davis 12:39 p.m. Chris Kirk, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth 12:45 p.m.* Tom Hoge, Harris English, Zach Johnson 12:50 p.m. Will Zalatoris, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day 12:56 p.m.* Adam Svensson, Luke List, Nick Taylor 1:01 p.m. Seamus Power, Sungjae Im, Cameron Young 1:07 p.m.* Russell Henley, Lucas Herbert, Luke Donald 1:12 p.m. Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun, Lucas Glover 1:18 p.m.* Ryan Palmer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ryan Fox 1:23 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Scott Stallings, David Lipsky 1:29 p.m.* Justin Suh, Cole Hammer, Greg Koch 1:34 p.m. Aaron Rai, Thriston Lawrence, Pierceson Coody

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Weather Forecast

As expected at Bay Hill Golf Course, it’s going to be a windy weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. While the weather is expected to be nice and in the 90’s throughout the weekend, the wind speed will be aggressive during the second round and after the cut.

The southwest wind will be steady but gusts can blow as high as 30 mph at Bay Hill Golf Course.

There’s only one real chance of rain — on Saturday afternoon — which may cause rain delay.

But, other than the wind and some rain, it should shape out to be a great weekend of golf.

Check out the chart below for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational weather forecast.

DAY TEMP (°F) AM WINDS (GUSTS) % AM RAINS PM WINDS (GUSTS) %PM RAINS Thursday 88 / 66 SW 11 mph (16 mph) 0% SW 9 mph (13 mph ) 10% Friday 90 / 72 S 21 mph (30 mph) 10% SW 17 mph (25 mph) 10% Saturday 90 / 61 SW 17 mph (26 mph) 40% W 13 mph (19 mph) 60% Sunday 81 / 57 N 10 mph (16 mph) 20% NE 11 mph (16 mph) 0%

