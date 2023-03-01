Golf News and Rumors

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023: Tee Times, Field, and Weather Forecast

Gia Nguyen
The PGA Tour heads north to Orlando, Florida for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The world’s best golfers will head to Palmer’s Bay Hill Club and Lodge for a weekend of windy conditions and a shot at the red cardigan.

With another $20 million purse on the line, the star-studded event has brought out an exciting group of players this week.

Golf fans can catch the action beginning at 7:00 a.m ET when the first group tees off from hole No.1

Scroll down below for more information about the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times, field, and weather forecast.

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Field

It’s another elevated PGA Tour event meaning the world’s best golfers will be heading to Orlando for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

After a weak field at the Honda Classic, the majority of top players will be well rested for one of the highlighted events of the year. The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational will feature 44 of the top 50 golfers in the world, including the world’s top-four golfers in Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay.

Both Scheffler and Rahm have won one or more elevated events so far this season. Together, they have taken home the Sentry Test of Champions, Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational.

With another $20 million purse on the line, it’s going to be a scramble for the top of the leaderboard this weekend in Orlando.

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Tee Times

The PGA Tour heads to Orlando,Florida this week, which means tee times will start around 7 a.m. ET.

The first group which features Callum Tarren, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander will be ready to tee off on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET from Hole 1.

Check out some of the featured groups for Round 1 below.

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

The Arnold Palmer Invitational starts Round 1 off with a bang.

The first featured group to tee off on Thursday morning is Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas at 7:38 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa will tee off at 12:28 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

  • 7:38 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas
  • 7:49 a.m. ET: Chris Kirk, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth
  • 8:00 a.m. ET: Will Zalatoris, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day
  • 12:28 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa
  • 12:39 p.m. ET: Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler
  • 12:50 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Tyrell Hatton

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Time Group
7 a.m. Callum Tarren, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander
7:05 a.m.* Sam Ryder, Adam Schenk, Min Woo Lee
7:11 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Joseph Bramlett, S.H. Kim
7:16 a.m.* Byeong Hun An, Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala
7:22 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Wyndham Clark, Lee Hodges
7:27 a.m.* Taylor Moore, Alex Smalley, Thomas Detry
7:33 a.m. K.H. Lee, Stewart Cink, Aaron Wise
7:38 a.m.* Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas
7:44 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Ryan Brehm, Cam Davis
7:49 a.m.* Chris Kirk, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth
7:55 a.m. Tom Hoge, Harris English, Zach Johnson
8:00 a.m.* Will Zalatoris, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day
8:06 a.m. Adam Svensson, Luke List, Nick Taylor
8:11 a.m.* Seamus Power, Sungjae Im, Cameron Young
8:17 a.m. Russell Henley, Lucas Herbert, Luke Donald
8:22 a.m.* Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun, Lucas Glover
8:28 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ryan Fox
8:33 a.m.* Aaron Baddeley, Scott Stallings, David Lipsky
8:39 a.m. Justin Suh, Cole Hammer, Greg Koch
8:44 a.m.* Aaron Rai, Thriston Lawrence, Pierceson Coody
11:50 a.m.* Brian Harman, David Lingmerth, Davis Thompson
11:55 a.m. Troy Merritt, Davis Riley, Taylor Montgomery
12:01 p.m.* Keith Mitchell, Patrick Rodgers, Hayden Buckley
12:06 p.m. Danny Willett, Padraig Harrington, Ben Taylor
12:12 p.m.* Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg, Ben Griffin
12:17 p.m. Matthew NeSmith, Robby Shelton, Will Gordon
12:23 p.m.* Sepp Straka, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson
12:28 p.m. Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa
12:34 p.m.* Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie
12:39 p.m. Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler
12:45 p.m.* Garrick Higgo, Joel Dahmen, Shane Lowry
12:50 p.m. Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton
12:56 p.m.* Billy Horschel, Martin Laird, Brendon Todd
1:01 p.m. Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott
1:07 p.m.* Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Tommy Fleetwood
1:12 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Gary Woodland, Francesco Molinari
1:18 p.m.* Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Kurt Kitayama
1:23 p.m. Peter Malnati, Kevin Streelman, Beau Hossler
1:29 p.m.* Nick Hardy, Kyle Westmoreland, Kamaiu Johnson
1:34 p.m. Eric Cole, Adrian Meronk, Ludvig Aberg (a)

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Featured Groups for Round 2

The featured groups in Round 2 also begin early with Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa teeing off at 7:38 a.m. ET.
Below, we’ll list the tee times for the pairings to watch out for in Round 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

  • 7:38 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa
  • 7:49 a.m. ET: Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler
  • 8:00 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Tyrell Hatton
  • 12:28 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas
  • 12:39 p.m. ET: Chris Kirk, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth
  • 12:50 p.m. ET: Will Zalatoris, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day

Check out the chart below for a list of all the Round 2 tee times at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Tee Times Group
7 a.m. Brian Harman, David Lingmerth, Davis Thompson
7:05 a.m.* Troy Merritt, Davis Riley, Taylor Montgomery
7:11 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Patrick Rodgers, Hayden Buckley
7:16 a.m.* Danny Willett, Padraig Harrington, Ben Taylor
7:22 a.m. Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg, Ben Griffin
7:27 a.m.* Matthew NeSmith, Robby Shelton, Will Gordon
7:33 a.m. Sepp Straka, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson
7:38 a.m.* Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa
7:44 a.m. Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie
7:49 a.m.* Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler
7:55 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Joel Dahmen, Shane Lowry
8:00 a.m.* Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton
8:06 a.m. Billy Horschel, Martin Laird, Brendon Todd
8:11 a.m.* Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott
8:17 a.m. Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Tommy Fleetwood
8:22 a.m.* Keegan Bradley, Gary Woodland, Francesco Molinari
8:28 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Kurt Kitayama
8:33 a.m.* Peter Malnati, Kevin Streelman, Beau Hossler
8:39 a.m. Nick Hardy, Kyle Westmoreland, Kamaiu Johnson
8:44 a.m.* Eric Cole, Adrian Meronk, Ludvig Aberg (a)
11:50 a.m.* Callum Tarren, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander
11:55 a.m. Sam Ryder, Adam Schenk, Min Woo Lee
12:01 p.m.* Patton Kizzire, Joseph Bramlett, S.H. Kim
12:06 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala
12:12 p.m.* Andrew Putnam, Wyndham Clark, Lee Hodges
12:17 p.m. Taylor Moore, Alex Smalley, Thomas Detry
12:23 p.m.* K.H. Lee, Stewart Cink, Aaron Wise
12:28 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas
12:34 p.m.* Si Woo Kim, Ryan Brehm, Cam Davis
12:39 p.m. Chris Kirk, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth
12:45 p.m.* Tom Hoge, Harris English, Zach Johnson
12:50 p.m. Will Zalatoris, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day
12:56 p.m.* Adam Svensson, Luke List, Nick Taylor
1:01 p.m. Seamus Power, Sungjae Im, Cameron Young
1:07 p.m.* Russell Henley, Lucas Herbert, Luke Donald
1:12 p.m. Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun, Lucas Glover
1:18 p.m.* Ryan Palmer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ryan Fox
1:23 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Scott Stallings, David Lipsky
1:29 p.m.* Justin Suh, Cole Hammer, Greg Koch
1:34 p.m. Aaron Rai, Thriston Lawrence, Pierceson Coody

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Weather Forecast

As expected at Bay Hill Golf Course, it’s going to be a windy weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. While the weather is expected to be nice and in the 90’s throughout the weekend, the wind speed will be aggressive during the second round and after the cut.

The southwest wind will be steady but gusts can blow as high as 30 mph at Bay Hill Golf Course.

There’s only one real chance of rain — on Saturday afternoon — which may cause rain delay.

But, other than the wind and some rain, it should shape out to be a great weekend of golf.

Check out the chart below for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational weather forecast.

DAY TEMP (°F) AM WINDS (GUSTS) % AM RAINS PM WINDS (GUSTS) %PM RAINS
Thursday 88 / 66 SW 11 mph (16 mph) 0% SW 9 mph (13 mph ) 10%
Friday 90 / 72 S 21 mph (30 mph) 10% SW 17 mph (25 mph) 10%
Saturday 90 / 61 SW 17 mph (26 mph) 40% W 13 mph (19 mph) 60%
Sunday 81 / 57 N 10 mph (16 mph) 20% NE 11 mph (16 mph) 0%

 

Golf News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
