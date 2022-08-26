Updates

Arsenal Europa League Odds: Gunners +600 Favourites to Win Following Group Stage Draw

Charlie Rhodes
Linkedin
Arsenal
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Arsenal are back in European competition after failing to qualify last season, and the Gunners are the favourites to clinch glory come May next year in Budapest.

Who Will Arsenal Face in the Europa League Group Stage?

Kicking things off with the draw from Pot 2 are PSV, who were the runners-up in the Netherlands last season. Headed up by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, the Rood-witten are an exciting youthful side who will present a tough challenge for the Gunners, particularly on the road.

From Pot 3, Norwegian side Bodo Glimt were also drawn – this will be their first appearance in the Europa League group stage having participated in the Conference League last season. They were the champions of the Eliteserien and despite being new to this competition, they will be a tricky opponent having conceded just 25 goals all season in 2021.

And finally, Swiss champions FC Zurich complete Group A from Pot 4. They were victorious in the Swiss Super League for the first time in 13 years and will relish being back on the European stage.

Arsenal Europa League Outright Odds

After a storming start to the new Premier League season, couple with an abundance of world-class talent joining the ranks in the summer transfer window, they are currently priced at +600 on BetOnline,  just in front of their Premier League rivals Manchester United, who are valued at +750.

See below for the latest odds.

Team Outright Odds Bookmaker
Arsenal +600 BetOnline logo
Manchester United +750 BetOnline logo
Roma +1400 BetOnline logo
Lazio  +2000 BetOnline logo

 

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

Topics  
Soccer The Sports Daily Updates
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Related To Updates

Updates
Rams

Bengals and Rams’ Chaotic Joint Practice Cut Short Following Mass Brawl

Charlie Rhodes  •  52min
Updates
Tottenham
Tottenham Champions League Odds: Spurs +1950 Following Favourable Draw
Charlie Rhodes  •  18h
Updates
Liverpool
Liverpool Champions League Odds: Reds +550 After Tricky Group Stage Draw
Charlie Rhodes  •  19h
Updates
novak djokovic is the highest paid tennis player
Novak Djokovic Unable To Compete At US Open Due To Travel Reasons
Kyle Curran  •  20h
Updates
Griffin
Inspirational Linebacker Shaquem Griffin Announces Retirement and Accepts New Role With NFL
Charlie Rhodes  •  Aug 25 2022
Updates
Nick Kyrgios Being Sued For Defamation Days Before US Open
Kyle Curran  •  Aug 24 2022
Updates
Joshua
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in MO | Missouri Sports Betting
Joe Lyons  •  Aug 20 2022
More News