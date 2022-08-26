Arsenal Europa League Odds: Gunners +600 Favourites to Win Following Group Stage Draw

Arsenal are back in European competition after failing to qualify last season, and the Gunners are the favourites to clinch glory come May next year in Budapest.

Who Will Arsenal Face in the Europa League Group Stage?

Kicking things off with the draw from Pot 2 are PSV, who were the runners-up in the Netherlands last season. Headed up by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, the Rood-witten are an exciting youthful side who will present a tough challenge for the Gunners, particularly on the road.

From Pot 3, Norwegian side Bodo Glimt were also drawn – this will be their first appearance in the Europa League group stage having participated in the Conference League last season. They were the champions of the Eliteserien and despite being new to this competition, they will be a tricky opponent having conceded just 25 goals all season in 2021.

And finally, Swiss champions FC Zurich complete Group A from Pot 4. They were victorious in the Swiss Super League for the first time in 13 years and will relish being back on the European stage.

🟧 GROUP A 🟧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal

🇳🇱 PSV

🇳🇴 Bodø/Glimt

🇨🇭 Zürich #UELdraw — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 26, 2022

Arsenal Europa League Outright Odds

After a storming start to the new Premier League season, couple with an abundance of world-class talent joining the ranks in the summer transfer window, they are currently priced at +600 on BetOnline, just in front of their Premier League rivals Manchester United, who are valued at +750.

Team Outright Odds Bookmaker Arsenal +600 Manchester United +750 Roma +1400 Lazio +2000