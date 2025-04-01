Art Rooney II: Aaron Rodgers “Headed Our Direction”

Pittsburgh Steelers Owner and President, Art Rooney II, is expecting Aaron Rodgers to sign with the team any time now. He has said he keeps “hearing,” that the former league MVP is “headed our direction.”

“We keep getting positive sort of signals about it,” Rooney II said Tuesday from the annual league meeting. “So yeah, I’d say we feel pretty good about it at this point.”

With Justin Fields now with the New York Jets and Russell Wilson set to begin a new chapter with the New York Giants, the Steelers have a glaring need at the quarterback position. They did bring back Mason Rudolph who is already familiar with head coach Mike Tomlin’s system. However, Rudolph is a backup for a reason and the Steelers will need someone more consistent if they want to compete in the competitive AFC North. Whether Aaron Rodgers is that answer remains to be seen. However, the quarterback market is thin, and Rodgers could be their only option at this point. Especially if they plan to address other positional needs in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Rodgers’ Numbers Last Season

Aaron Rodgers still produced solid numbers last year. However, one should take this with a grain of salt. Many of these statistics were produced due to the New York Jets playing from behind in multiple games. That is not necessarily indicative of Rodgers himself, but still warrants some thought. It also stands to reason that there are questions surrounding Rodgers and whether or not he will be an ideal fit for the Steelers’ locker room. Still, the quarterback is a former four-time NFL MVP for a reason. Last year, Rodgers logged 28 touchdown passes to 11 interceptions, 3,897 passing yards, and a completion percentage of 63.0 percent. Moreover, he also recorded a passer rating of 90.5, 10.6 yards gained per pass completion, and 229.2 yards gained per game played.

These certainly are not up to par with the numbers Aaron Rodgers was averaging during his prime with the Green Bay Packers. However, they are not the worst. Rodgers could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Steelers. On the flip side, it could be a disaster waiting to happen. There appears to be no in-between for this potential relationship. Despite this, the Steelers are desperate enough right now. They also seem to be Aaron Rodgers’ only option at this junction of the offseason. If there is one thing that is for certain, it is that Aaron Rodgers on the Pittsburgh Steelers will generate plenty of headlines and speculation.