Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith For Light Heavyweight Title

Artur Beterbiev, the unified WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight champion, will defend his titles against mandatory challenger Callum Smith on January 13th, 2024, at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. The fight will be broadcasted on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.

🥊 ANNOUNCED: Artur Beterbiev will defend his WBC, IBF & WBO light-heavyweight world titles vs Callum Smith on Jan 13th in Quebec City, Canada. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 8, 2023

Artur Beterbiev is a 36-year-old Russian professional boxer. He is a two-time light heavyweight world champion and has a professional record of 19 wins, all by knockout, and no losses. Beterbiev is known for his punching power and has been dominant in the light heavyweight division.

Callum Smith is a 33-year-old British professional boxer. He is a former WBA super middleweight champion and has a professional record of 29 wins, 21 of which were by knockout, and 1 loss. Smith is known for his height and reach advantage, which he will look to use against Beterbiev.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith

Artur Beterbiev will defend his IBF, WBC, and WBO light heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Callum Smith on January 13th, 2024, at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. The fight will be broadcasted on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. This fight will be Beterbiev’s first since his knockout victory over Anthony Yarde in January 2023

The upcoming fight between Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith is highly anticipated. Beterbiev is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and has been dominant in the light heavyweight division. Smith, on the other hand, has a significant height and reach advantage and will look to use his boxing skills to outpoint Beterbiev. However, Beterbiev’s punching power could be a significant factor in the fight, and Smith will need to be careful not to get caught with one of Beterbiev’s big shots.

The upcoming fight between Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith is generating significant buzz in the boxing world. With Beterbiev’s punching power and Smith’s height and reach advantage, this matchup promises to be an exciting and memorable fight for boxing enthusiasts around the globe. Fans of boxing will be eagerly awaiting any updates on this highly anticipated light heavyweight title fight on ESPN