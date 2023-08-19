Tennis News and Rumors

Aryna Sabalenka Will Face Karolina Muchova In Cincinnati Semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka Karolina Muchova

In a rematch of the 2023 French Open semifinals, World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will take on No. 17 Karolina Muchova in the Western & Southern Open semifinals.

Muchova got the better of Sabalenka on the red clay in Paris, but head-to-head, Sabalenka is 1-1 against her.


She defeated Muchova on hardcourts in 2019.

It is worth noting that their matches are always tight.

In the five sets they have played against each other, three have been decided by tiebreakers and the remaining two were 7-5 results.

Fans can expect a tight match with powerful serves and shotmaking.

Sabalenka started the 2023 season by winning her maiden Grand Slam, the Australian Open.

She has been extremely consistent since then; Cincinnati marks her eighth semifinal appearance in 2023.

Sabalenka is also an impressive 41-9 overall on the year.

Muchova is well aware that Sabalenka’s game is even faster on the hardcourts so her challenge is massive.

The women’s semifinals will kick off on Saturday with Coco Gauff vs. Iga Swiatek at 11:00 AM EDT in the first match followed by Sabalenka vs. Muchova.

Arrow to top