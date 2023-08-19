In a rematch of the 2023 French Open semifinals, World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will take on No. 17 Karolina Muchova in the Western & Southern Open semifinals.

Muchova got the better of Sabalenka on the red clay in Paris, but head-to-head, Sabalenka is 1-1 against her.

#Tennis🎾 ◉ #WSOpen #CincyTennis ◉ #WTA1000 🏟️ #Muchova is looking forward to the #Sabalenka semifinal challenge on hard court. A win result will put her in the top 10 live rankings and also move her up to eighth place for the WTA Finals. pic.twitter.com/rj3XNdxYU8 — THE TENNIS TALK 🏆 (@AnalyticsTennis) August 19, 2023



She defeated Muchova on hardcourts in 2019.

It is worth noting that their matches are always tight.

In the five sets they have played against each other, three have been decided by tiebreakers and the remaining two were 7-5 results.

Fans can expect a tight match with powerful serves and shotmaking.

Sabalenka started the 2023 season by winning her maiden Grand Slam, the Australian Open.

She has been extremely consistent since then; Cincinnati marks her eighth semifinal appearance in 2023.

Sabalenka is also an impressive 41-9 overall on the year.

Muchova is well aware that Sabalenka’s game is even faster on the hardcourts so her challenge is massive.

The women’s semifinals will kick off on Saturday with Coco Gauff vs. Iga Swiatek at 11:00 AM EDT in the first match followed by Sabalenka vs. Muchova.

Coco Gauff-Swiatek will start at 11am tomorrow in the semifinals, followed by Sabalenka-Muchova. Men’s semis have not been set yet, but I think if Djokovic wins he will play the night match. — QualityShot Tennis (@QualityShot1) August 19, 2023

