MLB News and Rumors

Astros in search of new GM after James Click resigns

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
USATSI_14036009_168396541_lowres-2
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Houston Astros are the reigning World Series champions. Even though Dusty Baker is returning as Astros manager, the Astros general manager James Click of Durham, North Carolina will not be. On Friday, six days after winning baseball’s most significant team prize, Jeff Passan announced that Click had rejected their one-year contract offer for the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season.

Three Years as Astros General Manager

Click had spent three seasons as the Astros general manager from 202o to 2022. In that span, the Astros had a record of 230 wins and 154 losses for a winning percentage of .599.

Houston actually had a losing regular season record of 29 wins and 31 losses in Click’s first season as general manager in 2020, but the Astros still made the playoffs under Major League Baseball’s expanded playoff format that season (eight teams that qualified from each league). Houston beat the Minnesota Twins two games to none in the American League Wildcard Series, before beating the Oakland Athletics three games to one on in the American League Divisional Series. There they lost in seven games to the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series.

In 2021, the Astros won the American League West with a record of 95 wins and 67 losses. Then they won the American League Divisional Series three games to one over the Chicago White Sox, and then the American League Championship Series four games to two over the Boston Red Sox. In the World Series, the Astros lost in six games to Atlanta.

In 2022, the Astros won the American League West, with the best record in the American League at 106 wins and 56 losses. They then swept the Seattle Mariners in three games to win the American League Divisional Series, and the New York Yankees in four games to won the American League Championship Series, before needing six games to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

Scott Powers fired

The Astros also fired assistant general manager Scott Powers. In the meantime, the Astros will have Andrew Ball and Bill Firkus be in charge of the baseball operations department. Ball had been another assistant general manager of the Astros since December of 2021. Before that he worked two years with the Tampa Bay Rays (2014 to 2016 as their Advance Scouting Intern, Assistant of Baseball Operations and Assistant Director of Pro Scouting), and the Director of Baseball Operations with the Los Angeles Angels from 2016 to 2021. Firkus meanwhile has been with the Astros since 2013 as their medical analyst, director of sports medicine and performance, and senior director of baseball strategy. Firkus also won a World Series with the Astros in 2017.

Topics  
Astros MLB News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_14036009_168396541_lowres-2

Astros in search of new GM after James Click resigns

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  44min
MLB News and Rumors
Edwin Diaz’s New Contract With The NY Mets Will Pay Him Until 2042
Edwin Diaz’s New Contract With The NY Mets Will Pay Him Until 2042
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 12 2022
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19231395_168396541_lowres-2
Braves trade Jake Odorizzi to Rangers for Kolby Allard
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 11 2022
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18907628_168396541_lowres-2
Astros won 2022 World Series with experience and youth
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 7 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Live Updates: Game Six 2022 World Series…Astros World Series Champs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 5 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Live Updates: Game Five 2022 World Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 4 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
Live Updates: Game Four 2022 World Series: Astros Combined No-Hitter
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 2 2022
More News
Arrow to top