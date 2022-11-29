Astros sign Jose Abreu

The Houston Astros lineup just got even more dangerous than it was last year, when they were World Series champions. On Monday, the Astros became a serious threat to win their third World Series title in seven years as they signed Jose Abreu to a three-year contract worth $58.5 million. The three-time All-Star will be making $19.5 million each year from 2023 to 2025 according to spotrac.com.

2022 Statistics

In 2022, Abreu batted .304 with 15 home runs and 75 runs batted in with the Chicago White Sox. During 601 at bats, he scored 85 runs and had 183 hits, 40 doubles, 62 walks, 268 total bases, four sacrifice flies, and had an on base percentage of .378, and a slugging percentage of .446.

Career Statistics with the White Sox

Abreu has spent his nine-year Major League Baseball career with the White Sox since the 2014 regular season. He has batted .292 with 243 home runs and 863 runs batted in. During 5506 plate appearances and 4954 at bats, Abreu has scored 697 runs and had 1445 hits, 303 doubles, 16 triples, 11 stolen bases, 386 walks, 2509 total bases, and 49 sacrifice flies.

Regular Season Categorical Leader

Abreu led Major League Baseball with a .581 slugging percentage, the year he became the American League rookie of the year. In 2020, Abreu led MLB with 60 runs batted in and 148 total bases. Abreu also led the American League in total bases in 2017 (343), runs batted in (123) and sacrifice flies (10) in 2019, and hits (76), and slugging percentage (.617) in 2020. Also during the 2020 MLB season, Abreu was the American League Most Valuable Player. He was an American League All-Star in 2014, 2018 and 2019.

Astros Lineup in 2023

The Astros get an upgrade at first base where Yuli Gurriel was a year ago. Abreu joins an Astros team that includes World Series MVP Jeremy Pena, second baseman Jose Altuve, third baseman Alex Bregman, and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. Altuve was the 2017 AL MVP and 2019 American League Championship Series MVP, Alvarez was the 2019 American League Rookie of the Year and 2021 ALCS MVP, and Bregman won the 2019 AL Silver Slugger Award at third base.