MLB News and Rumors

Astros sign Jose Abreu

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Houston Astros lineup just got even more dangerous than it was last year, when they were World Series champions. On Monday, the Astros became a serious threat to win their third World Series title in seven years as they signed Jose Abreu to a three-year contract worth $58.5 million. The three-time All-Star will be making $19.5 million each year from 2023 to 2025 according to spotrac.com.

2022 Statistics

In 2022, Abreu batted .304 with 15 home runs and 75 runs batted in with the Chicago White Sox. During 601 at bats, he scored 85 runs and had 183 hits, 40 doubles, 62 walks, 268 total bases, four sacrifice flies, and had an on base percentage of .378, and a slugging percentage of .446.

Career Statistics with the White Sox

Abreu has spent his nine-year Major League Baseball career with the White Sox since the 2014 regular season. He has batted .292 with 243 home runs and 863 runs batted in. During 5506 plate appearances and 4954 at bats, Abreu has scored 697 runs and had 1445 hits, 303 doubles, 16 triples, 11 stolen bases, 386 walks, 2509 total bases, and 49 sacrifice flies.

Regular Season Categorical Leader

Abreu led Major League Baseball with a .581 slugging percentage, the year he became the American League rookie of the year. In 2020, Abreu led MLB with 60 runs batted in and 148 total bases. Abreu also led the American League in total bases in 2017 (343), runs batted in (123) and sacrifice flies (10) in 2019, and hits (76), and slugging percentage (.617) in 2020. Also during the 2020 MLB season, Abreu was the American League Most Valuable Player. He was an American League All-Star in 2014, 2018 and 2019.

Astros Lineup in 2023

The Astros get an upgrade at first base where Yuli Gurriel was a year ago. Abreu joins an Astros team that includes World Series MVP Jeremy Pena, second baseman Jose Altuve, third baseman Alex Bregman, and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. Altuve was the 2017 AL MVP and 2019 American League Championship Series MVP, Alvarez was the 2019 American League Rookie of the Year and 2021 ALCS MVP, and Bregman won the 2019 AL Silver Slugger Award at third base.

 

 

Topics  
Astros MLB News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels

MLB Pitchers Should Stop Throwing Sliders To Aaron Judge — Here’s Why

Author image Nick Raffoul  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Cleveland Indians at New York Yankees
White Sox sign starting pitcher Mike Clevinger
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  15h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies
Pirates sign first baseman Carlos Santana
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  18h
MLB News and Rumors
Bryce Harper Out Until MLB All-Star Break After Successful Tommy John Surgery
Looking Back at Bryce Harper’s 2022 MLB season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 25 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Bryce Harper Out Until MLB All-Star Break After Successful Tommy John Surgery
Bryce Harper Out Until MLB All-Star Break After Successful Tommy John Surgery
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 25 2022
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19104267_168396541_lowres-2
Red Sox acquire pitcher Joely Rodriguez and second baseman Hoy Park
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 24 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Justin Verlander's Next Contract Is Set To Break MLB Records
Justin Verlander’s Next Contract Is Set To Break MLB Records
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 24 2022
More News
Arrow to top