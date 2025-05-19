MLB News and Rumors

Astros starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski to have Tommy John surgery

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_26107948_168396541_lowres-2

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski of Houston, Texas will have Tommy John Surgery according to Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors on Sunday. Wesneski will be out the remainder of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season and a significant portion of the 2026 MLB regular season as well. The estimated recovery time for MLB pitchers after having the Tommy John Surgery procedure is approximately one full year. Dr. Keith Meister will be performing the surgery in Dallas this week.

When did Wesneski pitch last?

Wesneski has not pitched since May 6. He gave up four earned runs in four innings of work in a 4-3 Astros loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. According to the Associated Press, Wesneski first experienced elbow discomfort three days after his start against Milwaukee.

Traded to Houston in the offseason

This is Wesneski’s first MLB season with the Astros. He was traded to Houston from the Chicago Cubs in the blockbuster deal that saw right fielder Kyle Tucker of Tampa, Florida going to Chicago on December 13. The other two players who joined Wesneski in Houston from Chicago were infielder Isaac Paredes of Hermosillo, Mexico and rookie rightfielder Cam Smith of Lake Worth, Florida.

Wesneski’s 2025 MLB Statistics

Wesneski started six games for the Astros in 2025. He had a record of one win and three losses with an earned run average of 4.50. During 32 innings pitched, Wesneski gave up 29 hits, 16 earned runs, seven home runs and six walks, to go along with 29 strikeouts, two quality starts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.09.

Wesneski’s first quality start came in a 4-3 Astros loss to the Seattle Mariners on April 7. Wesneski gave up two earned runs in seven innings. Wesneski’s second quality start came in a 7-3 Astros win over the Los Angeles Angels on April 13. Wesneski gave up three earned runs in six innings (all solo home runs) and had 10 strikeouts, and recorded his only victory of the season.

Second in the American League West

The Astros are at 24 wins and 22 losses. They are second in the American League West and two and a half games back of the Seattle Mariners.

 

 

Topics  
Astros MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

