MLB News and Rumors

Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco to have Tommy John Surgery

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_22922024_168396541_lowres-2

Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco of Santiago, Dominican Republic will have Tommy John Surgery next week according to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors. Astros manager Joe Espada confirmed on Wednesday that Blanco will not be back for the remainder of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season and is not expected to return for the spring training portion of the 2026 season.

When did Blanco pitch last?

Blanco last pitched for Houston on May 17 in a 5-1 Astros loss to the Texas Rangers. He informed the Astros that he was experiencing soreness in his elbow while the Astros were on the road in Tampa according to Brian McTaggart of mlb.com. Blanco then flew back to Houston a day later to have some tests done.

Blanco’s 2025 MLB Statistics

This season Blanco has a record of three wins and four losses with an earned run average of 4.10. During 48 1/3 innings pitched, Blanco has given up 37 hits, 22 earned runs, seven home runs, and 20 walks, to go along with 48 strikeouts, four quality starts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.18.

Blanco’s finest start of the season came on May 11 in a 6-0 Astros win over the Cincinnati Reds. Blanco threw eight shutout innings and was simply spectacular. He had 11 strikeouts, and only gave up two hits and one walk. Sadly for Astros fans, Blanco only pitched one more game for Houston before being done for the remainder of the 2025 MLB regular season.

Who are in the Astros starting rotation now?

With the loss of Blanco, the Astros starting five consists of Framber Valdez of Sabana Grande de Palenque, Dominican Republic, Hunter Brown of Detroit, Michigan, Lance McCullers Jr. of Tampa, Florida, and rookies Ryan Gusto of Santa Rosa, California, and Colton Gordon of St. Petersburg, Florida. Brown currently leads the Majors with seven wins.

 

 

Topics  
Astros MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22922024_168396541_lowres-2

Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco to have Tommy John Surgery

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25804300_168396541_lowres-2
Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya out long term with an oblique strain
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26161035_168396541_lowres-2
Red Sox trade pitcher Sean Newcomb to Athletics
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  13h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26160684_168396541_lowres-2
White Sox trade catcher Matt Thaiss to Rays
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  14h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18138033_168396541_lowres-2
Cubs OF Seiya Suzuki and Angels 3B Taylor Ward named players of the week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 27 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22506369 (1)
Defense a reason why the Dodgers are struggling
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 26 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26061079_168396541_lowres-2
Guardians starting pitcher Ben Lively gone for the season with Tommy John Surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 26 2025
More News
Arrow to top