MLB News and Rumors

Astros trade relief pitcher Rafael Montero to the Braves

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_25690842_168396541_lowres-2

There was a trade in Major League Baseball on Tuesday. According to Charles Odum of The Associated Press, the Houston Astros traded pitcher Rafael Montero of Higuerito, Dominican Republic to the Atlanta Braves for a player to be named later. As part of the transaction, the Astros will pay $8.5 million of Montero’s $11.5 million salary in 2025.

Fifth Major League Baseball Team

The Braves are Montero’s fifth Major League Baseball team. He has previously pitched four seasons with the New York Mets from 2014 to 2017, the Texas Rangers in 2019 and 2020, the Seattle Mariners in 2021, and the last five seasons with the Astros since 2021.

Rafael Montero in 2025

Montero pitched in three games for the Astros and had a record of zero wins and zero losses with an earned run average of 4.50. In four innings, he has given up three hits, two earned runs, two walks and had five strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.25.

Rafael Montero in 2024

Montero pitched in 41 games for the Astros and had a record of one win and two losses with an earned run average of 4.70. In 38 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 35 hits, 20 earned runs, eight home runs and 19 walks, to go along with 10 holds, 23 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.41.

Montero’s win came on June 3, 2024 in a 7-4 Astros win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Montero pitched the eighth inning without giving up an earned run and had two strikeouts. He allowed one hit and one walk.

World Series champion

Montero won a World Series with the Astros in 2022. Houston defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. Montero pitched four innings in the 2022 World Series and only gave up one earned run, three walks and two hits, to go along with four strikeouts. Montero also had a hold in the fifth game of the series, a 3-2 Astros win.

 

 

Topics  
Astros Braves MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25796542_168396541_lowres-2

Victor Robles and Reynaldo Lopez both out three months

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25690842_168396541_lowres-2
Astros trade relief pitcher Rafael Montero to the Braves
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  6h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_7216108_168396541_lowres-2
Former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel dies at age 51
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25867075_168396541_lowres-2
Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker receive player of the week honours
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 8 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24358394_168396541_lowres-2
Red Sox trade pitcher Quinn Priester to Brewers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 7 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays
X reacts to Blue Jays signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 14 years, $500 million
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 7 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23742702_168396541_lowres-2
Orioles trade outfielder Nick Gordon to Royals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 5 2025
More News
Arrow to top