Astros trade relief pitcher Rafael Montero to the Braves

There was a trade in Major League Baseball on Tuesday. According to Charles Odum of The Associated Press, the Houston Astros traded pitcher Rafael Montero of Higuerito, Dominican Republic to the Atlanta Braves for a player to be named later. As part of the transaction, the Astros will pay $8.5 million of Montero’s $11.5 million salary in 2025.

Fifth Major League Baseball Team

The Braves are Montero’s fifth Major League Baseball team. He has previously pitched four seasons with the New York Mets from 2014 to 2017, the Texas Rangers in 2019 and 2020, the Seattle Mariners in 2021, and the last five seasons with the Astros since 2021.

Rafael Montero in 2025

Montero pitched in three games for the Astros and had a record of zero wins and zero losses with an earned run average of 4.50. In four innings, he has given up three hits, two earned runs, two walks and had five strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.25.

Rafael Montero in 2024

Montero pitched in 41 games for the Astros and had a record of one win and two losses with an earned run average of 4.70. In 38 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 35 hits, 20 earned runs, eight home runs and 19 walks, to go along with 10 holds, 23 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.41.

Montero’s win came on June 3, 2024 in a 7-4 Astros win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Montero pitched the eighth inning without giving up an earned run and had two strikeouts. He allowed one hit and one walk.

World Series champion

Montero won a World Series with the Astros in 2022. Houston defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. Montero pitched four innings in the 2022 World Series and only gave up one earned run, three walks and two hits, to go along with four strikeouts. Montero also had a hold in the fifth game of the series, a 3-2 Astros win.