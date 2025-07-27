History was made in Major League Baseball on Friday. Athletics designated hitter Nick Kurtz of Lancaster, Pennsylvania set the MLB record for most home runs in a game by a rookie with four. He accomplished the feat in a 15-3 Athletics win over the Houston Astros from Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Kurtz is the second player this season with four home runs in a single game. The first was Eugenio Suarez of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, who hit four home runs in an 8-7 Arizona Diamondbacks loss to the Atlanta Braves on April 26. Kurtz is the 20th player in MLB history to accomplish the feat and set the Athletics record for most home runs in a game.

However, Kurtz also had one single and one double for six hits. He tied an Athletics record for most hits in a game. Kurtz also had eight runs batted in. He also tied a MLB record for most total bases in a single game with 19. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Shawn Green of Des Plaines, Illinois also had 19 total bases in a 16-3 Dodgers win over the Milwaukee Brewers on May 23, 2002. You could make the argument that what Kurtz achieved on Friday was one of the most electrifying and prolific performances by a player in MLB history (by a rookie or player with experience).

Inside look at the four home runs

Kurtz’s first home run put the Athletics up 5-0 in the top of the second inning with a 384 foot home run to left field that scored Athletics second baseman Max Schuemann of Portage, Michigan. Kurtz’s second home run put the Athletics up 10-2 in the top of the sixth inning with a solo shot that went 368 feet. Kurtz’s third home run put the Athletics up 11-2 in the top of the eighth inning with solo shot that went 414 feet. Kurtz’s fourth home run put the Athletics up 15-2 in the top of the ninth inning with a three run home run that went 383 feet. Kurtz’s fourth dinger also scored third baseman Gio Urshela of Cartagena, Colombia, and right fielder Carlos Cortes of Orlando, Florida.

Kurtz in 2025

This season Kurtz is batting .305 with 23 home runs and 59 runs batted in. During 66 games, 239 at bats, and 271 plate appearances, he scored 45 runs and had 73 hits, 18 doubles, two triples, two stolen bases, 28 walks, 164 total bases, and three sacrifice flies, to go along with a .374 on base percentage and .686 slugging percentage.