Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers hits three home runs in a game

The Athletics are the second worst team in the American League. We have talked a lot about their first base rookie sensation Nick Kurtz of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. However, he is not the only Athletics player who has been exceptional recently. On Tuesday, catcher Shea Langeliers of Portland, Oregon was spectacular in a dominant 16-7 Athletics win over the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia. For the second straight season, Langeliers hit three home runs in a single game.

Langeliers also had five hits (including two singles), scored four runs, and had three runs batted in. Kurtz also scored four runs, while Athletics centerfielder JJ Bleday of Danville, Pennsylvania had four hits and six runs batted in, and Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker of Germantown, Tennessee had four hits.

This is the second time this season an Athletics player hit three or more home runs in a game. Kurtz hit four home runs on August 5 in a 15-3 Athletics win over the Houston Astros on July 25.

Inside look at the three home runs

Langeliers began the scoring with the leadoff home run in the top of the first inning to put the Athletics up 1-0. This was a 402 foot home run to centerfield. Langeliers then had another solo home run as he had a 387 foot dinger to left field to put the Athletics up 10-1. Langeliers’s other home run was also a solo shot. He put the Athletics up 11-3 with a 419 foot blast to centerfield. It is interesting that Langeliers was the leadoff hitter for the Athletics in the starting lineup when he plays catcher.

When did Langeliers hit three home runs before?

Langeliers accomplished the feat on April 9, 2024. The Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 4-3.

Langeliers in 2025

This season Langeliers is batting .272 with 22 home runs and 48 runs batted in. During 84 games, 316 at bats, and 345 plate appearances, he has scored 46 runs and had 86 hits, 19 doubles, five stolen bases, 25 walks, 171 total bases, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .322, and a slugging percentage of .541.

Who else has hit three home run games in a MLB game in August?

First baseman Liover Peguero of Higuey, Dominican Republic also accomplished the feat for the Pittsburgh Pirates in an 8-5 Pirates loss to the Colorado Rockies on August 2. Like Langeliers, Peguero hit three home runs from the leadoff spot.