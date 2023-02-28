Atlanta Falcons News: Falcons Release QB Marcus Mariota

On Tuesday morning, February 28, 2023, the Atlanta Falcons announced they have released quarterback Marcus Mariota.

This marks the second NFL quarterback in two days to learn of his release.

On Monday, the Washington Commanders publicized their intent to release Carson Wentz.

Mariota was under contract for the 2023 season by virtue of the two-year deal he signed last year.

His relationship with the Falcons had been stressed for months after he was benched so this is not a complete surprise.

The Atlanta Falcons have released Marcus Mariota. Mariota left the team in December after being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder. pic.twitter.com/gWSiHHbiFp — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 28, 2023

Mariota’s Career

The 29-year-old Mariota has played eight NFL seasons for three teams.

He was drafted by the Tennessee Titans as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Mariota played five seasons for the Titans, followed by two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders prior to joining the Falcons in 2022 after Matt Ryan’s departure.

He has played in 93 career games (87 in the regular season and 6 during the playoffs).

Mariota has thrown 96 touchdowns and 55 interceptions.

His NFL career has not been as prolific as his college career at Oregon where he was the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner.

On this day in 2014 Marcus Mariota brought home Oregon’s very first Heisman Trophy cementing himself as one of the best college QBs ever. Mariota’s Career:

13,033 yards

136 TD

14 Ints

36-5 in career starts

#MahaloMarcus pic.twitter.com/afEq1QmO19 — FQOregon🦆 (@FQDucks) December 13, 2020

What’s Next For Mariota?

Mariota joins a growing list of quarterbacks who do not have 2023 contracts.

They include Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Carson Wentz, Jacoby Brissett, Mitch Trubisky, Case Keenum, Lamar Jackson, and Derek Carr, to name just a few.

With the exception of Jackson and Carr, the rest could end up as backups.

Are there enough backup quarterback jobs available for all of these players?

Current Quarterbacks On Atlanta’s Roster

The Falcons have two young quarterbacks on their current roster.

They are University of Cincinnati product, Desmond Ridder, 23, who completed his first NFL season in 2022, and Logan Woodside, 28, out of Toledo who completed his third NFL season.

The question is what will the Falcons do next?

Will they roll the dice with Ridder and let him learn as he goes?

Or will they use the No. 8 overall draft pick to add quarterback talent?

From NFL Now: The #Falcons released Marcus Mariota, but Atlanta remains open about their QB for 2023. pic.twitter.com/PuFEoLNNwH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2023

Ridder has not officially been named the 2023 QB1, but he did start four games in 2022 in relief of Mariota and led the Falcons to a 2-2 record.

