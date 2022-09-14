NFL picks

Atlanta Falcons vs LA Rams Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

philnaessens
Matthew Stafford, St. Louis Rams
Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in Los Angeles when the Atlanta Falcons meet the Los Angeles Rams in this NFC matchup.

Atlanta Falcons vs LA Rams Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Atlanta Falcons vs LA Rams Odds Pick 1: Rams -10.5 points 

Atlanta is coming off a heartbreaking loss to New Orleans while Los Angeles were blown out at home by Buffalo. 

Rams are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games following a double-digit loss at home and 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games after scoring less than 15 points in their previous game.

Our tip for Sundays clash is Los Angeles -10.5 points to cover the spread.  

Back Rams -10.5 points @ -105 With Bovada

Atlanta Falcons vs LA Rams Odds Pick 2: Rams under 47.5 points

The Falcons offense dominated the clock in week one while the Rams offense struggled mightily against the Bills.

The under is 28-10-1 in Rams last 39 games as a favorite and 6-0 in Rams last 6 home games vs. a team with a losing road record

Our tip is to play Los Angeles under 47.5 points in this Sunday NFL contest. 

Rams under 47.5 points @ -102 With Bovada

Atlanta Falcons vs LA Rams Odds Pick 3: Rams FH -7 points 

Expect the Rams offense to get it going early and often after a miserable Week One performance against the Bills. 

Rams are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games after accumulating less than 250 total yards in their previous game and Rams 5-2 ATS in their last 7 vs. NFC

Our tip is to play the Rams FH -7 points in this NFC matchup.

Rams FH -7 points @ -110 With Bovada

Bet Money Line Play
Atlanta Falcons +450 Atlanta Falcons vs LA Rams Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Los Angeles Rams -625 Atlanta Falcons vs LA Rams Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

 

NFL picks
philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
