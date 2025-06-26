Atlanta Hawks Acquire Kristaps Porziņģis in Three-Team Trade

Kristaps Porziņģis is officially headed to the Atlanta Hawks. The one-time champion was the centerpiece of a three-team trade involving the Celtics, Hawks, and Brooklyn Nets. In return, the Celtics received Georges Niang and a 2031 second-round draft pick. As for the Nets, they received Terance Mann and the 22nd pick in the NBA Draft, which was used to select guard Drake Powell from North Carolina.

For Atlanta, they acquired Porziņģis, as previously mentioned, and also received a second-round draft pick. While health is a concern with Kristaps Porziņģis, the Hawks finally have a stretch big whom they are confident can space the floor alongside their star point guard, Trae Young. Now that the Hawks have a strong core of wings to support Young on the defensive end, Atlanta is focusing on adding shooters to their roster to alleviate some of the offensive burden on their four-time All-Star guard.

Boston Celtics Trade Kristaps Porziņģis to the Atlanta Hawks in Three-Team Deal That Also Includes Brooklyn Nets

Will Kristaps Porziņģis Fit in Atlanta?

Porziņģis will provide another offensive element for opponents to game plan against when facing the Hawks. If he can stay healthy, Atlanta is poised to have one of the top-rated offenses in the league. The Hawks have an underrated mix of youth and experience on their roster, combined with three-and-D wings with high upside. Wings such as Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher are expected to take another step forward offensively.

With such a core, Porziņģis and Trae Young should be able to do what they do best on the offensive side of the floor. Porziņģis can also wreak havoc on opposing defenses, as he can create mismatches almost any time. If you try switching on a screen, Porziņģis—standing seven-foot-two—is tall enough to rise above defenders for a jump shot or take them to the rim. However, the key will be whether he can remain healthy for the Atlanta Hawks.

The Current Direction of the Boston Celtics

It’s difficult to determine whether the Celtics are fully hitting the reset button right now. Especially with teams showing interest in trading for Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. After all, this was their second deal following the trade of Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers. Still, the team knows Jayson Tatum will eventually return from injury. They’ll want to maximize his championship window before it’s too late. A soft reset seems more likely, but the right offers could entice Boston to make additional moves as the offseason progresses.