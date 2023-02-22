NBA News and Rumors

Atlanta Hawks GM Considering Quin Snyder As New Head Coach

Dan Girolamo
After the Atlanta Hawks fired head coach Nate McMillan on Tuesday, the search for a new leader has begun. On Wednesday, Hawks GM Landry Fields named former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder as a candidate to replace McMillan.

When asked if the former NBA head coach would be considered for the Hawks’ job, Fields said Snyder “is a factor in the sense that I feel comfortable mentioning his name, but there are other candidates I don’t want to mention because they are a part of other teams.”

Other potential candidates include Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee and Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson.

Quin Snyder Previously Worked For The Hawks As An Assistant Coach

From 2014-2022, Snyder was the head coach of the Jazz, going 372-264 during his tenure. After missing the postseason in his first two seasons, Snyder guided the Jazz to the playoffs in six straight seasons, making it as far as the Conference semifinals three times.

After losing in the first round to the Dallas Mavericks a season ago, Snyder resigned as head coach on June 5, 2022.

Before joining the Jazz, Snyder worked as an assistant head coach for the Hawks during the 2013-2014 season.

Fields Fired McMillan After Mediocre First-Half

Fields fired McMillan because he believed there was “slippage” that he needed to address.

In March 2021, McMillan was named the interim head coach of the Hawks after the firing of Lloyd Pierce. McMillan went 27-11 the rest of the season, culminating with a Conference Finals loss to the eventual NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks. As a result of the success, McMillan was officially hired as the head coach after the season, signing a four-year contract.

In 2022, the Hawks went 43-39, losing to the Miami Heat in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs after winning two games in the Play-In Tournament.

Before his dismissal, McMillan guided the Hawks to a 29-30 record this season, good enough for eighth place in the conference. Fields said that guard Trae Young, who previously had conflicts with McMillan, did not play a factor in the coaching change.

Assistant Joe Prunty will serve as the interim coach.

NBA News and Rumors
