The AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, follows the Wells Fargo Championship on the PGA Tour. Despite having a smaller purse than the previous week’s elevated event at Quail Hollow and being just one week before the PGA Championship, many top players have still shown up to compete in Texas.

The field is headlined by world No. 2 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, who is returning to his home state and making his first appearance since the RBC Heritage. He is the favorite to win this weekend, with +1200 odds. Another Texas native, Jordan Spieth, is also expected to compete and has opening odds of +2000.

Although the AT&T Byron Nelson is not an elevated event, it still features a strong field of players who will use this opportunity to prepare for the upcoming PGA Championship.

In addition to Scheffler and Spieth, other top contenders include Tyrell Hatton (+2800), Jason Day (+2800), and Tom Kim (+3300).

Scroll down below for AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 odds, predictions and best bets from our golf experts.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for AT&T Byron Nelson 2023

How to Watch the AT&T Byron Nelson 2023

🏌 PGA Tour Event: AT&T Byron Nelson 2023

AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 📅 Date: Thursday May 11, 2023

Thursday May 11, 2023 🏆 AT&T Byron Nelson 2022 Winner: Lee Kyoung-hoon

Lee Kyoung-hoon 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 AT&T Byron Nelson Purse: $9,500,000

$9,500,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: TPC Craig Ranch | McKinney, Texas

TPC Craig Ranch | McKinney, Texas 🎲 AT&T Byron Nelson Odds: Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Jordan Spieth +2000 | Tyrrell Hatton +2800 | Jason Day +2800 | Tom Kim +3300

AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 Odds | Odds to Win AT&T Byron Nelson 2023

The AT&T Byron Nelson may not be an elevated event, and with the PGA Championship starting next week, it’s not surprising that many top players are taking a break. However, the tournament will still feature some notable golf stars, including Texas natives Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth.

Scheffler is returning to his home state for the first time since the RBC Heritage, and he is the clear favorite to win this weekend with +1200 odds. Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth, another Texas native, is also expected to compete and has the second shortest odds at +2000.

Although the field may not be as strong as usual due to the proximity of the PGA Championship, there are still some other notable players to watch, including Tyrell Hatton (+2800), Jason Day (+2800), and Tom Kim (+3300).

In summary, the AT&T Byron Nelson may not be as high-profile as other tournaments, but with the presence of top golf stars like Scheffler and Spieth, it’s sure to be an exciting event for fans.

Check out the complete AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers AT&T Byron Nelson Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +1200 Jordan Spieth +2000 Tyrrell Hatton +2800 Jason Day +2800 Tom Kim +3300 Hideki Matsuyama +3300 Kyoung-Hoon Lee +3300 Matt Kuchar +3300 Adam Scott +4500 Taylor Montgomery +4500 Min Woo Lee +4500 Aaron Wise +4500 Maverick McNealy +4500 Byeong-Hun An +5000 Tom Hoge +5000 Stephan Jaeger +5000 Seamus Power +5000 Adam Hadwin +5000 William Gordon +5000 Davis Riley +5500 J.J. Spaun +6000 Ben Griffin +6000 Scott Stallings +7500

AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions, picks, and best bets for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson.

Scottie Scheffler (+1200)

Scottie Scheffler has a chance to claim the top spot in the World Golf Rankings ahead of the PGA Championship if he wins at TPC Craig Ranch this week, potentially overtaking current No.1 Jon Rahm. Scheffler, who hails from Dallas, has taken a three-week break from competition, including missing the Wells Fargo Championship, but will be competing in his home state at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Scheffler is the clear favorite to win this weekend and is undoubtedly the best player in the field. He has achieved 11 consecutive top-12 finishes this year, including a T11 at the RBC Heritage. In his previous appearances at the Byron Nelson, Scheffler recorded a T47 finish in 2021 and a T15 last year.

Tom Kim (+3300)

Tom Kim is another golfer worth watching this weekend, with the fifth shortest odds to win at +3300. Coming off a T23 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship, he ranked top 20 in the field in Shots Gained: Off the Tee, approach, and around the green. Although he was not on the Tour the last time he competed in this event, he finished T17 in 2022, giving him confidence heading into this weekend.

Taylor Montgomery (+4500)

Taylor Montgomery will also be looking to bounce back from a missed cut at the Wells Fargo Championship and redeem himself at the Byron Nelson ahead of the PGA Championship. Montgomery has made 15 cuts this season, including four top 10 finishes, and leads the field with the best putting average.

Golf Betting Guides 2023