The Tour will make its final stop before the 2023 PGA Championship this week. The AT&T Byron Nelson will feature a strong field but some of the world’s top golfers have opted to rest for the next major championship, opening the door for some profitable sleepers to emerge at TPC Craig Ranch. Find the top sleeper picks and longshot bets for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson below.

Scottie Scheffler enters as the overwhelming favorite to win the AT&T Byron Nelson in his home state. However, with Scheffler sharpening his game before the next major, there is a lot of value on players with longer odds this weekend.

Below we’ll break down the best AT&T Byron Nelson longshot picks this weekend.

Adam Scott (+3100)

For the first time since January, Adam Scott gained strokes with his iron at the Wells Fargo Championship last weekend. If he is able to maintain this form from Quail Hollow, the rest of his game has proven solid. He will need to be precise with his approach for any chance of success this weekend but he’s already posted some strong performances to start the tear.

Scott has not missed a cut in 2023 and is fresh off a T5 performance at the Wells Fargo Championship. Expect him to continue his streak and contend for his first win on the Tour since 2020.

Tom Hoge (+3500)

Tom Hoge bounced back from two consecutive missed cuts with a T13 finish at the Zurich Classic. Since the beginning of the year, he has missed four cuts, all against elevated fields. Thankfully for him, he’ll be facing some softer competition this week at TPC Craig Ranch.

Despite struggling in the past month, Hoge has shown flashes of greatness throughout the season. He posted a T14 at the Genesis Invitational and a T3 finish at the Players Championship.

Hoge currently leads the field in shots gained: approach to the green and proximity, making him a great pick heading into TPC Craig Ranch, where gaining strokes on approach will be key.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+4000)

It seems that things are heading in the right direction for Christiaan Bezuidenhout. In his last three starts, Bezuidenhout has finished inside the top-30 each time, including two top-20 finishes at the Players and RBC Heritage. He has been playing confidently, gaining 3.5 strokes on approach and 2.3 strokes putting in his last three starts. Against an easier field this weekend, he may have a shot at securing his first win on the Tour.

