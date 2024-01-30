Golf News and Rumors

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

Gia Nguyen
The PGA Tour continues the West Coast swing with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. Find the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The PGA Tour is gearing up for the second signature event of the season, as the world’s top players come out to compete at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. With the new rules, the top 50 players from last year’s FedEx Cup Standings will be playing at Pebble Beach, including world No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory Mcilroy, Viktor Hovland, and more.

McIlroy is making his first start this season and is the co-favorite at Pebble Beach along with Scheffler at +900 odds. They are followed by Hovland at +1200 odds. The top five contenders round out with Xander Schauffele (+1300) and Max Homa (+1500).

Scroll down below to learn more about the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

How to Watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024
  • 📅 Date: Thursday, February 1, 2024
  • 🏆 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 Winner: Justin Rose
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Purse: $20,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course | Pebble Beach, California
  • 🎲 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Odds: Scottie Scheffler +900 | Rory McIlroy +900 | Viktor Hovland +1200 | Xander Schauffele +1300 | Max Homa +1500

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Odds

The AT&T Pebble Beach marks the second signature event of the season. Unlike previous years, the event will feature 80 players, no cut, and a $20 million purse. The field will play one round at the Pebble Beach Golf Links and one round at Spyglass Hill on Thursday and Friday for the pro-am. Then, the PGA Tour players will continue the event on the Pebble Beach for the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is stacked, as the top 50 from last year’s FedEx Cup list are expected to play, along with a host of athletes and celebrities. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Pau Gasol, Larry Fitzgerald and Buster Posey are among the athletes from other sports participating in the pro-am this weekend.

Both Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are favorites this weekend at +900 odds. While Hovland (+1200), Schauffele (+1300), and Homa (+1500) sit in the top five on the initial odds leaderboard.

Check out the complete AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Open 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Odds
Scottie Scheffler +900
Rory McIlroy +900
Viktor Hovland +1200
Xander Schauffele +1300
Max Homa +1500
Jordan Spieth +1800
Collin Morikawa +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2200
Justin Thomas +3000
Ludvig Aberg +3000
Tony Finau +3300
Tommy Fleetwood +3300
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
Sungjae Im +4000
Sam Burns +4500
Cameron Young +4500
Byeong-Hun An +4500
Nicolai Hojgaard +5000
J.T. Poston +5000
Jason Day +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Eric Cole +5500
Tom Kim +6000
Beau Hossler +6000
Brian Harman +6500
Hideki Matsuyama +6600
Adam Scott +8000
Keegan Bradley +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Wyndham Clark +8000
Denny McCarthy +9000

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Picks and Predictions

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has a new format, which should make this year’s iteration of the tournament one of the most competitive pro-am events in recent memory.

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, including a +2200 longshot that offers plenty of value this week.

Justin Thomas Top-Five Finish (+475)

It seems like Justin Thomas is looking for a shot at a redemption this year on the PGA Tour. After a disastrous season last year, Thomas now owns four top-five finishes in his past four worldwide starts, including a third-place finish at the American Express.

Thomas has been gaining shots on approach and averaging a full stroke per round in three of his last four starts. With Thomas rounding into midseason form, it looks like he is heading for another big weekend in Pebble Beach, California.

Bet on Justin Thomas Top-Five Finish (+475)

Viktor Hovland (+1400)

Hovland ended last season as the hottest player on the PGA Tour but his ascent is just getting started. He’s expected to do big things this year, especially during the major championship season. Hovland will head into his third career start at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He’s played well here, including a T13 finish last year in just his second career start at Pebble Beach. Hovland is making just his second start this season after a T22 appearance at the Sentry but is always a threat to win when he’s in the field.

Bet on Viktor Hovland (+1400)

Collin Morikawa (+2200)

Collin Morikawa finally found his way back to the winner’s circle after picking up a win at the Zozo Championship last season during the fall schedule. Despite having ups and downs throughout his career, Morikawa has established himself as one of the best iron players on the Tour.

His game will match up well at Pebble Beach, which should give him an advantage this weekend. Last season, Morikawa was ranked fifth in greens in regulation percentage, and ninth in strokes gained: approach. After missing the cut last weekend, look for Morikawa to bounce back and come out with a bang in California.

Bet on Collin Morikawa (+2200)
Golf News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Arrow to top