AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Gia Nguyen
The PGA Tour ends its multi-course swing this weekend as the field heads to Pebble Beach, California for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It’s the second Pro-AM event of the season and the field is pretty thin at Pebble Beach this week after a great finish in La Jolla the week prior.

There will be only six top-50 players at Pebble Beach this weekend with the highest-ranked player being Matt Fitzpatrick.

The reigning US Open Champion leads the field with the best odds to win at +1100. However, due to the thin field, the winner’s race is tight with Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland following closely behind at +1200 odds.

While it might not feature the top golfers on the Tour, the Pro-AM event will bring in some of the biggest celebrities, including NFL quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers.

Scroll down below for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets.

How to Watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 — Golf Betting Guide

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM
  • 📅 AT&T Pebble Beach Date: Thursday, Feb 2, 2023
  • 🏆 AT&T Pebble Beach 2022 Winner: Tom Hoge
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 AT&T Pebble Beach Purse: $9,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course: Spyglass Hill, Pebble Beach Golf Links, & Monterey Peninsula Country Club | Pebble Beach, California
  • 🎲 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds: Matt Fitzpatrick +1100 | Jordan Spieth +1200 | Viktor Hovland +1200 | Tom Hoge +2000

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 Odds | Odds to Win AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023

Pebble Beach will feature a three-course rotation using the Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club, and Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Players will be participating in the Pro-Am while playing on three different golf courses before the cut.

The field is surprisingly weak with only six top 50 players making the competition tight this weekend at Pebble Beach.

Matt Fitzpatrick leads with the best odds to win at +1100 odds. However, former Pebble Beach winner Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland are next on the board with +1200 odds. The defending Pebble Beach Pro-Am Champion, Tom Hoge has +2000 odds to win.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of AT&T Pebble Beach 2023 odds from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites.

Golfers AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds Play
Matt Fitzpatrick +1100 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +1200 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +1200 BetOnline logo
Tom Hoge +2000 BetOnline logo
Maverick McNealy +2000 BetOnline logo
Seamus Power +2000 BetOnline logo
Andrew Putnam +2200 BetOnline logo
Justin Rose +3500 BetOnline logo
Keith Mitchell +3500 BetOnline logo
Joel Dahmen +4000 BetOnline logo
Matt Kuchar +4000 BetOnline logo
Denny McCarthy +4000 BetOnline logo
Alex Smalley +4500 BetOnline logo
Taylor Pendrith +5000 BetOnline logo
Dean Burmester +5000 BetOnline logo
Scott Stallings +5000 BetOnline logo
Thomas Detry +5500 BetOnline logo
Taylor Moore +6000 BetOnline logo
Beau Hossler +6000 BetOnline logo
Ben Griffin +6500 BetOnline logo

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 Picks and Predictions

Last year at Pebble Beach, Beau Hossler finished in a solo third place. He grew up in Rancho Santa Margarita, California which is a few hours away from Pebble Beach.

Hossier had an amazing performance at Pebble Beach gaining 4.1 strokes putting in two rounds at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. He has a tendency to get hot with his putter at this event.

To start 2023, Hossler had a solid season opener debut at the American Express making the cut. He competed among Spieth and Hoge last season at the top of the leaderboard.

With one of the weakest fields on the Tour, it’ll be easy for a few smaller names to make it to the top of the leaderboard.

Take Beau Hossier to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM this week.

