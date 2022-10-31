Auburn Football Coach Bryan Harsin FIRED, $15m Buyout Clause Triggered

Auburn announced on Monday that head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired from his position. Harsin’s job has been in jeopardy for some time and this Saturday’s 14 point loss to Arkansas was the straw that broke the camel’s back. In firing Harsin, Auburn have triggered a buyout clause in his contract that is believed to be worth $15 million.

Loss at home to Arkansas leads to firing

Bryan Harsin has been skating on thin ice for a while. His 9-12 record in his season and a bit at Auburn was not sitting well with fans and the administration finally decided enough was enough on Monday. Harsin finally fell through the ice, losing at home to Arkansas on Saturday, and got his marching orders Monday.

It is not all doom and gloom for Harsin though. He can now weep into his mountain of cash. His buyout for termination without cause was a staggering $15 million. Half of that is due wtihin 30 days, just in time to get some nice Christmas gifts for the family.

Auburn has now spent over $35 million just to fire coaches over the past couple of years. They paid Gus Malzahn over $21 million just two years ago when they fired him.

School statement

In a bizarre school statement, they did not even mention Bryan Harsin by name. The statement read:

“Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program. President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football.”

Auburn has fired Bryan Harsin but Auburn’s press release doesn’t even mention his name pic.twitter.com/IMJqBIewBY — Bryan Matthews (@BMattAU) October 31, 2022

Not even a thank you to Harsin, the program will simply move on. There has been some speculation already on who the new head coach will be. The leading contenders seem to be Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Deion Sanders of Jackson State, who has said he would not rule out a move to an FBS team.

