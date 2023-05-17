College Football

Auburn Tigers Secure Pair of North Texas Transfers Larry Nixon III and Jyaire Shorter for 2023 Season

larrynixonjyaireshorter

Auburn Tigers fans, brace yourselves for a thrilling season. The SEC powerhouse has announced the addition of two explosive talents from North Texas, linebacker Larry Nixon III and wide receiver Jyaire Shorter. The two Mean Green transfers put Auburn’s 2023 transfer class among the top five in the country.

Auburn Tigers Sign Two Mean Green Transfers

Larry Nixon, the Mean Green’s second-highest tackler last season, with a remarkable 106 tackles, will be taking his formidable talents to Auburn’s linebacker corps. He will be playing college football in 2023 alongside fellow North Texas transfer Jyaire Shorter, who also transferred to the Tigers on Tuesday.

“Being in Auburn, it’s crazy. You can’t beat that stadium, being in the SEC,” Nixon exclaimed.

And the linebacker is not short on confidence either. “I can do everything they want me to,” Nixon said when asked about what he brings to the Tigers.

At 6-foot-2 and 236 pounds, Nixon is known for his solid tackling and his ability to get behind the line of scrimmage. His addition to the Tigers bolsters their linebacker lineup, which also includes Austin Keys from Ole Miss and DeMario Tolan from LSU. Nixon’s commitment to Auburn affirms the team’s keenness to assemble an elite group of linebackers for the 2023 season.

The second player to join the Tigers from North Texas is Jyaire Shorter. Shorter, a 6-foot-2, 218-pound wide receiver, has an impressive record. He garnered 23 receptions for 628 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, making him one of the most formidable deep threats in college football.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jyaire. (@_yungshorter)

Shorter’s addition solidifies Auburn’s offensive unit, joining previous transfer recruits Nick Mardner (Cincinnati and Hawaii) and Caleb Burton (Ohio State).

Top Five Transfer Class

Both Nixon and Shorter are graduate transfers, bringing in significant experience and maturity to the Auburn squad. Their addition to the Tigers’ roster showcases Auburn’s commitment to enhancing its defense and offense through the transfer portal.

The transfers from North Texas are a clear indication of Auburn’s strategy to tap into the transfer portal to bolster its lineup. Nixon and Shorter are not the first transfers this offseason. The Tigers have previously welcomed players from Cincinnati, Hawaii, Ohio State, and Ole Miss, among others.

New head coach Hugh Freeze has managed to capture a top-five transfer class and seems to already be endearing himself to the Auburn faithful. The next step is to see whether results on the field can match up to those off the field.

