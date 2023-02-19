With Justin Allgaier leading on the final lap of Saturday’s Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway, Sam Mayer attempted to pass on the high side, and they collided. Sensing an opening, Austin Hill hit the accelerator to “squeeze” through the out-of-control leaders.

He tapped Mayer’s machine, which flipped upside down and slid on its roof. Sparks flew. Xfinity Series cars scattered.

Daytona delivered again.

For the second straight season, the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ season-opening event ended with a spectacular last-lap crash, opening the way for Hill to claim back-to-back titles.

Austin Hill: ‘I Have No Idea’ How Daytona Win Developed

How did Hill end up taking the delayed overtime checkered flag?

“I have no idea,” he told Fox Sports moments after clinching his third career win. “I don’t know.”

He did know that Mayer’s last-gasp attempt at taking the high road to the checkered flag ended with Hill and the rest of the field sitting in parked cars in front of the finish line. Race officials huddled for several minutes to determine who was the leader at the time caution was called.

Finally, Hill received word.

“As soon the caution light came on, I thought I had it,” Hill said. “But it was so close.

“To get back-to-back (wins), it’s pretty special. I hope Sam’s OK, man.

“That was a heck of a flip.”

For sure.

It's @J_Allgaier taking #XfinitySeries stage two, while @sammysmithSS ends up in the spin cycle, but keeps it going forward. pic.twitter.com/wb71hytCfE — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) February 18, 2023

Justin Allgaier Comes Up Short Again

Allgaier took the P3 in stride after leading for 36 laps and having confidence he had one of the field’s stronger machines. He may have escaped the backstretch mele, but he came up just short.

“I’ve been short my whole life,” joked Allgaier, who stands 5-foot-5.

It was his seventh top-10 finish at Daytona.

John Hunter Nemechek placed second.

After learning Mayer was released from a medical checkup, Allgaier said: “I’m glad Sam’s OK. That was a heck of run at the end there.”

The Xfinity Series resumes next Saturday at Auto Club Speedway.