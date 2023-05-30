A featherweight bout between Austin Lingo and Melquizael Costa has been added to the UFC Vegas 77 fight card on July 15. The event will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Austin Lingo (9-2) is a 28-year-old fighter fighting out of Dallas, Texas. He made his UFC debut in 2018 and has since gone 2-2 in the promotion. His most recent fight was a loss to Nate Landwehr at UFC San Antonio: Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera in March 2023.

Melquizael Costa (19-6) is a 26-year-old fighter fighting out of Bauru, Sao Paulo, Brazil. He made his UFC debut in January 2023 where he lost by second-round submission to Thiago Moises. This fight was on short notice for Costa at UFC 283.

UFC Vegas 77 Fight Card

The addition of Lingo vs. Costa to the UFC Vegas 77 fight card brings the total number of fights on the card to 13. The main event of the card will feature a bantamweight bout between former champion Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva.

This is a sizable step up for Silva and the biggest fight of her career along with her first-ever main event spot with the UFC. While Holly Holm is no stranger to headlining fight cards this is her 10th main event in her UFC career.

Here is a complete list of fights on the UFC Vegas 77 fight card:

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Walt Harris vs. Josh Parisian

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ailin Perez

Tyson Nam vs. Azat Maksum

Jafel Filho vs. Juancamilo Ronderos

Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler

Carl Deaton III vs. Alex Munoz

Ottman Azatair vs. Francisco Prado

Genero Valdez vs. Evan Elder

Istela Nunes vs. Viktoriya Dudakova

Terrance McKinney vs. Nazim Sadykhov

