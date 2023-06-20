One of the more intriguing free agents this offseason is Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves. At 25 years old, Reaves is coming off a sensational season with the Lakers, where he became the third-option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. If Reaves does not re-sign with the Lakers, where will he end up? Below, we explore the next team odds for Austin Reaves.

The Los Angeles Lakers Want To Re-Sign Austin Reaves

The Lakers have made this clear: they want to re-sign Reaves.

Because Reaves is coming off a two-year deal after going undrafted, the Lakers own Reaves’ Early Bird rights. The Lakers can only offer Reaves a maximum deal of four years, $51 million.

Reaves can sign an offer sheet with another team that could reach $98 million. However, the Lakers can match the offer sheet and re-sign Reaves since he’s a restricted free agent.

At 6’5″, Reaves proved he can be one of the Lakers’ primary playmakers next to LeBron James. Reaves averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in the regular season.

However, Reaves became a breakout star in the playoffs, increasing his averages to 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

Austin Reaves Next Team Odds

If the Lakers decide to move on from Reaves, where will the 25-year-old guard end up?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list the San Antonio Spurs (+150) as the favorite to sign Reaves. The Spurs should have the fourth-most cap space this offseason. Plus, the Spurs are adding top draft pick Victor Wembanyama to their roster, so pairing Reaves with the French phenom should expedite their rebuild.

The Houston Rockets (+200) are expected to be interested in Reaves. The Rockets have the most cap space in the NBA. With new coach Ime Udoka, Reaves could step right in and play next to Jalen Green.

The Orlando Magic (+450), Indiana Pacers (+550), and Utah Jazz (+650) could be in the market for Reaves.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

Austin Reaves Next Team If not Los Angeles Lakers Odds Play San Antonio Spurs +150 Houston Rockets +200 Orlando Magic +450 Indiana Pacers +550 Utah Jazz +650 Oklahoma City Thunder +800 Charlotte Hornets +1000

NBA Betting Guides 2023