The Los Angeles Lakers were crowned the NBA In-Season Tournament winners this past weekend. Along with taking home the first-ever inaugural NBA Cup, all the players on the team received a $500,000 bonus for the win.

While the cheque isn’t a great deal of money for stars like LeBron James or Anthony Davis, other players like third-year guard Austin Reaves know exactly what they are going to use the money for.

Reaves, who is an avid golfer, will be taking his cheque and will look to buy a membership at the Riveria Country Club in Los Angeles.

Austin Reaves Set to Spend NBA Cup Money on Riveria Country Club Membership

The Lakers’ shooting guard has his eyes on one of the most prestigious and exclusive golf courses in the world, the Riviera Country Club in L.A.

Known for hosting members like Humphrey Bogart, Walt Disney, Peter Falk, Dean Martin, Glen Campbell, and more, the Riviera Country Club is a private course on the Westside of Los Angeles. The course hosts the Genesis Invitational every year in February.

Decked with beautiful greens and tennis courses, Reaves is expecting to pay the majority of his cheque for a membership. The initiation fee is rumored to be between $300,000 and $500,000, along with annual fees of up to $30,000.

Austin Reaves Is A Really Talented Golfer

It comes as no surprise that Reaves is a very good golfer. In fact, he actually thinks that he’s the best among active NBA players. According to Reaves, he has a handicap of around 2, while another avid golfer, Steph Curry, has a +3.3 handicap.

While Reaves invests in his game at one of the most exclusive courses in the world, he’s open to playing anyone and anywhere. He opened up on “The Lowe Post” podcast in September that he would really want to play against Steph and even have a chance to hit some balls against golf legend Tiger Woods, one day.